Citycon's Iso Omena Receives Best Nordic Shopping Center Award from NCSC

HELSINKI, Finland, June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its annual competition, the Nordic Council of Shopping Centers (NCSC) has selected Citycon's Iso Omena, located in the Helsinki Metropolitan area, as the Best Nordic Shopping Center of 2019.

This award is given to a shopping center that has achieved something extraordinary during the past year and is seen as a role model and an inspiration to the entire industry. The award was presented at the annual NCSC gala held in Stockholm this year.

"The winner of this year's Best Nordic Shopping Center is a center that has everything a future-oriented and modern center should have. In times of disruptive retail, the major trends have been taken into account and the offer is adapted to its changing and growing market, where future development is part of the strategy", states the NCSC jury.

The award is now the third significant acknowledgement Iso Omena has received. NCSC named Iso Omena the Best Finnish Shopping Centre in 2018. Earlier this spring, the International Council of Shopping Centers (ICSC) selected Iso Omena as the winner in the category of extra large shopping centre refurbishments and/or expansion projects in ICSC's European competition.

One of the biggest shopping centres in Finland

Iso Omena is among the biggest shopping centres in Finland with more than 200 different shops and services. A large extension project was completed in Iso Omena in 2017. Iso Omena now has over 100,000 square metres of gross leasable area, of which retail premises cover 85,000 square metres.

In addition to strong retail brands, anchor tenants at Iso Omena include a versatile grocery offering, the diverse restaurant world M.E.E.T, City of Espoo Service Square bringing together various public services and several leisure activities.

The shopping centre also features the busy Matinkylä metro station and a feeder transport bus terminal. Last year, Iso Omena had 20 million customers. The shopping centre's retail premises are practically fully leased.

Citycon is a leading owner, manager and developer of urban, grocery-anchored shopping centres in the Nordic region, managing assets that total approximately EUR 4.5 billion. Citycon is the No. 1 shopping centre owner in Finland and among the market leaders in Norway, Sweden and Estonia. Citycon has also established a foothold in Denmark.

