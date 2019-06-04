Bombardier Transportation; Hitachi Rail SpA: Hitachi and Bombardier Will Supply 14 Very High-Speed Frecciarossa 1000 Trains To Italy

Partnership between Bombardier and Hitachi to manufacture and deliver additional new trains for Trenitalia's high-speed train fleet





The contract includes delivery of 14 Frecciarossa 1000 very high-speed trains and maintenance services

NAPOLI and BERLIN , June 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hitachi Rail SpA and Bombardier Transportation, in a partnership expected to involve company participation of 60% and 40% respectively, will supply 14 Frecciarossa 1000 (also known as ETR 1000) very high-speed trains to Trenitalia (Italian Railways), as well as a ten years maintenance service agreement for the new trains. The contract overall value is around 575 million euros ($ 643 million US) with the Bombardier share valued at 233 million euros ($261 million US) and the Hitachi share valued at 342 million euros ($382 million US).

Maurizio Manfellotto, CEO at Hitachi Rail SpA and Group COO Service and Maintenance Hitachi Rail said: "We worked closely with Trenitalia to deliver a train which has dramatically enhanced the performance and customer experience of the Italian high-speed rail network. The Frecciarossa 1000 is a perfect example of how suppliers and customers working together towards a common goal can deliver for passengers. This order for 14 new trains and the related maintenance services are proof of the success we have achieved."

Luigi Corradi, Managing Director, Italy, Bombardier Transportation, said: "As a full solution provider, Bombardier is looking forward to demonstrating continued excellence in the Italian rail market, supporting Italian customers in the realization of their long-term mobility plans, across a range of speeds and vehicle sectors, strengthened by our partnership approach."

Giuseppe Marino, Corporate Officer Hitachi Ltd and Group COO Rolling Stock Hitachi Rail said: "Expanding the Italian high-speed train fleet is an achievement we are proud of. Developing new and innovative rolling stock is a challenge but this order for 14 new Frecciarossa 1000s shows we have realised a highly successful and competitive train. We are pleased to also be working on a new generation of modern regional trains for Italy and on our ground-breaking trams."

Marco Biffoni, Head of Sales Italy for Bombardier Transportation, said, "With this order for 14 high-speed trains deriving from the V300ZEFIRO platform plus maintenance services, we are delighted that Trenitalia has put its confidence in Bombardier and Hitachi once again, a proven partnership now also bidding for projects in the United Kingdom. These high-comfort, high-technology and high-speed trains have already proven to be very popular with Italian passengers and this order highlights our continuing leadership in the exciting high-speed market segment."

As with the current Frecciarossa 1000 fleet, all 14 of the new very high-speed trains will be built in Italy. The Frecciarossa 1000 has set new standards in performance, operating efficiency and passenger comfort.

Each train has a total length of around 200 meters, capacity for around 460 passengers and is capable of commercial speeds of up to 360 km/h. State-of-the-art aerodynamics and energy saving technologies give the train unmatched operating efficiency. There is WiFi onboard a meeting room and bistro area.

Not only is the Frecciarossa 1000 the fastest ever service high speed train in Europe, but it is also the quietest, with minimal vibration. The trains are designed and built in Italy, and operable on high-speed rail networks equipped with multi-voltage technology fulfilling all TSI requirements.

About Hitachi Rail SpA

Hitachi Rail SpA is the most important railway vehicle manufacturer in Italy. In November, 2015 it was acquired by Hitachi Rail Ltd. The company was originally formed through the merger of well-known Ansaldo Trasporti and Breda Costruzioni Ferroviarie, who brought together over 160 years of expertise in making urban mobility and rail transport a reality.

Hitachi Rail SpA has 2,200 employees working in manufacturing plants in Naples, Pistoia, Reggio Calabria and Miami. The products of Hitachi Rail range from High Speed, the Frecciarossa 1000 high speed train to trams, metros (including driverless), to regional trains: Caravaggio, Vivalto and TSR. The vehicles produced by Hitachi Rail SpA operate in over fifteen countries around the world.

For more information, please visit the company's website at http://italy.hitachi.com .

About Bombardier Transportation

Bombardier Transportation is a global mobility solution provider leading the way with the rail industry's broadest portfolio. It covers the full spectrum of solutions, ranging from trains to sub-systems and signalling to complete turnkey transport systems, e-mobility technology and data-driven maintenance services. Combining technology and performance with empathy, Bombardier Transportation continuously breaks new ground in sustainable mobility by providing integrated solutions that create substantial benefits for operators, passengers and the environment. Headquartered in Berlin, Germany, Bombardier Transportation employs around 40,650 people and its products and services operate in over 60 countries.

About Bombardier

With over 68,000 employees, Bombardier is a global leader in the transportation industry, creating innovative and game-changing planes and trains. Our products and services provide world-class transportation experiences that set new standards in passenger comfort, energy efficiency, reliability and safety.

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Bombardier has production and engineering sites in 28 countries as well as a broad portfolio of products and services for the business aviation, commercial aviation and rail transportation markets. Bombardier shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchangeor follow us on Twitter @Bombardier .

