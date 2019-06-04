DGAP-News: Stockholm IT Ventures AB / Bekanntmachung der Einberufung zur Hauptversammlung Stockholm IT Ventures AB: Bekanntmachung der Einberufung zur Hauptversammlung am 26.06.2019 in Stockholm mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung gemäß §121 AktG 2019-06-04 / 15:02 Bekanntmachung gemäß §121 AktG, übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG. Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich. Stockholm IT Ventures AB NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING The shareholders in Stockholm IT Ventures AB (publ), 556654-3707, (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: SVAB - ISIN SE 0006027546) are hereby invited to the Annual General Meeting on June 26, 2019, at. 11.00 at the Company's office at Riddargatan 23 in Stockholm. Registration and registration Shareholders who wish to attend the meeting must be included in the share register kept by Euroclear Sweden AB on June 19, 2019 and partly report their participation by mail to Stockholm IT Ventures AB, Riddargatam 23, 114 57 Stockholm or by e-mail to info @ stockholmit. co no later than June 19, 2019 at. 16:00 When registering, you must state your name and personal or corporate identity number, number of shares and preferably address and telephone number. In the notification, shareholders should also indicate whether the party intends to provide assistance to the General Meeting. In the event that the shareholder intends to be represented by a proxy, the original and other authorization documents must be enclosed with the notification. Shareholders who have registered their shares in the name of a nominee must, in good time before June 19, 2019, temporarily register the shares in their own name through their nominee's authority in order to be entitled to attend the meeting. Proposed agenda 1. Election of Chairman of the Meeting 2. Preparation and approval of voting list 3. Approval of agenda 4. Election of one or two auditors 5. Examination of whether the meeting has been duly convened 6. Presentation of the annual report and auditor's report, as well as the consolidated accounts and the group audit report 7. Decide on a) determination of the income statement and balance sheet, as well as the consolidated income statement and the consolidated balance sheet, b) dispositions regarding the company's results according to the established balance sheet, and c) discharge from liability for board members and the managing director. 8. Determination of the number of board members and deputy board members and, where applicable, auditor and deputy auditor 9. Determination of fees for the board and auditor 10. Election of Board of Directors and, where applicable, auditor and deputy auditor 11. Decision to authorize the Board to decide on new issue of shares, warrants and / or convertibles 12. Decision that the company's company be changed 13. Authorization to the company's CEO 14. Ev. other questions 15. Closing of the Meeting Proposal to the Annual General Meeting Item 7 b) Proposal for disposition of the company's results The Board of Directors proposes that the profit for the year be capitalized on a new account. Points 1, 8, 9 and 10 Proposal for election of chairman of the meeting and board members and any deputies etc. Proposals regarding the election of the chairman of the meeting and any additional proposals regarding the election of board members will be available at the company as soon as such proposals are available. The Board of Directors and the auditor are proposed to be remunerated in accordance with previously applied principles. Item 11 The Board of Directors' proposal to authorize the Board to issue shares, etc. The Board of Directors proposes that the Annual General Meeting authorizes the Board, on one or more occasions, during the period up to the next Annual General Meeting, to decide on a new share issue, convertible debentures or warrants, which may result in an increase in the share capital to what is within the limits of the share capital. The Board's decision on issuance must be possible with deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights and thereby be subscribed by any. new employees, investors or in connection with acquisitions of companies or other assets. The Board's authorization shall also include the right to decide on a non-cash issue or that a share shall be subscribed for with set-off rights. The starting point for the issue price determination shall be the market value of the share at the respective issue date. Item 12 Change of Company The board will present complete proposals well in advance of the meeting Item 13 Authorization to the company's CEO The Board of Directors proposes that the CEO, or the person appointed by him, should make the minor adjustments in the decision that may be required in connection with the registration of resolutions adopted at the AGM at the Swedish Companies Registration Office or Euroclear Sweden AB. Documents provided The annual report, auditors' report and the Board's complete proposals in accordance with paragraphs 10 and 11 above are available at the company for the shareholders two weeks before the meeting. The documents are also sent to the shareholders who request it and who state their postal address. The documents will also be available at the Annual General Meeting. Stockholm, May 2019 _Board of Directors_

