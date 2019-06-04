The Leadership Development Group: New Podcast Series Focuses on How Leaders Cultivate Partnerships to Drive Value and Transform Health

Learn How Leaders Are Collaborating To Solving The Healthcare Conundrum

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 4, 2019 / The Leadership Development Group (TLD Group) is proud to introduce its new Health Ecosystem Leadership (HELM) podcast series. The podcast features interviews with leaders from various sectors of the health industry who discuss how they have successfully built partnerships to deliver on critical imperatives such as affordability, access, and value.

"We thank leaders from Intermountain Healthcare, ReThink Health, Uber Health, Sanofi, Providence St. Joseph Health, Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine, and Jefferson Health for their incredible insights that will shape the future of the healthcare industry," said Tracy Duberman, PhD., President and CEO of TLD Group and host of the podcast series. "The behaviors and competencies these leaders demonstrate form the basis of our Health Ecosystem Leadership Model (HELM). These leaders are capable of generating cross-sector solutions by envisioning the future, aligning diverse stakeholders, managing boundaries and obstacles, and continuously acting and learning."

Following are excerpts from the interviews. The full interviews are available by subscribing to TLD Group's HELM Podcast Series. The next podcast interview will be with Nancy Howell Agee, President and CEO of Virginia-based Carilion Clinic and current Past Chair of the American Hospital Association.

"Health leaders need to recognize that the industry is going through large-scale transformation and start building for that future today," said Dr. Stephen Klasko, President, Thomas Jefferson University & CEO, Jefferson Health. "Partnering with organizations both within and outside the health ecosystem can lead to innovative solutions to addressing the social determinants of health."

"To support collaborative solutions, four key areas require focused attention: (1) creating a sound strategy, (2) clarifying values among stakeholders, (3) broadening stewardship across silos, and (4) creating sources of sustainable financing," said Laura Landy, President and CEO of the Rippel Foundation who guided the creation of ReThink Health and FORESIGHT: Designing the Future for Health, the Foundation's two flagship initiatives.

"A future-focused strategy is a key ingredient to remain competitive. Understanding the health and wellness needs of the community brings clarity to partnership opportunities," said Robert Allen, Senior Vice President and COO at Intermountain Healthcare. "It is our goal to create teams focused on impact, align the team's mandate to improvements in care and value."

"As a social determinant of health, access to reliable transportation is pervasive through the ecosystem and requires cross-system collaboration," said Lauren Steingold, Head of Strategy for Uber Health at Uber. "We seek to align with diverse stakeholders from multiple industries, specifically those who share their passion for solving patient access and are willing to learn and manage challenges together."

"Today's healthcare leaders need a high level of learning agility, courage, and the safety to fail fast and recover faster," said Nicolette Sherman, Vice President, Global Leadership Development, Sanofi. "Focusing on health ecosystem leadership is a necessary investment to create opportunities for better outcomes for all sectors."

"Health ecosystem leaders are working with partners and recruiting talent from new places, all contributing to where healthcare is going. Engaging with the ecosystem involves continued learning, comfort with change, and thinking about what's possible," said Rod Hochman, MD, President and CEO of Providence St. Joseph Health. "Health ecosystem leadership must reflect the communities we serve and be centered around the individual with a focus on team-based, whole-person centered care."

"To promote health ecosystem leadership, medical education should stress cross-disciplinary training to enable clinicians to learn approaches to health and wellness and prevention of preventable disease," said Dr Bonita Stanton, Founding Dean of the Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine at Seton Hall University. "Initiatives to promote it are best led by a democratic/collaborative leadership style in which all key stakeholders are viewed as partners to drive positive change."

From Competition to Collaboration: How Leaders Cultivate Partnerships to Drive Value and Transform Health, TLD Group's new book co-written with Robert Sachs, PhD, explains how healthcare leaders can navigate the difficult issues that arise when multiple organizations from different sectors and with different operating models, objectives, and cultures work together toward a shared purpose. By using this book's health ecosystem leadership model (HELM), leaders can shift their mind set toward a broader purpose, focusing not just on healthcare but on health and promoting wellness. For more information, visit https://tldgroupinc.com/industry-focus/helm-book/.

The Leadership Development Group (TLD Group) is a global talent development consulting firm for leaders, teams, and organizations across the health ecosystem -- including providers, payers, and pharmaceutical companies. Its solutions include executive, physician, clinical, and R&D leadership assessment and coaching, organizational development consulting, and group leadership academies, designed to engage and empower leaders to take on the myriad challenges facing the industry and position their organizations for success. Its worldwide faculty of over 400 organizational development practitioners, academicians, coaches, and consultants with deep expertise across the health industry, enables it to offer targeted insights and deliver highly impactful results. For more information, visit www.tldgroupinc.com.

