SoftwareONE customer portfolio expands in strategic areas of App Development and Modernization, DevOps/Digital Engineering, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning

Joint portfolio of Solutions and Services to be made available in nearly 90 countries worldwide over the next quarters

1,000+ developers, architects and passionate technologists to join forces with technology professionals from the global SoftwareONE team

SoftwareONE accelerates its capabilities to enable businesses in their digital transformation

SoftwareONE, a leading global Platform, Solutions and Services company, is pleased to announce the acquisition of a controlling stake in InterGrupo, one of Latin America's leading cloud technology consulting and application modernization providers. This strategic acquisition enables SoftwareONE to strengthen its service offerings in the region and to add Application Modernization and Development, a strategic priority, to its global portfolio of Solutions and Services. InterGrupo's outstanding expertise in this field, along with its managed services in Modern Workplace and Unified Communications, will be incorporated into SoftwareONE's existing global service delivery model.

InterGrupo enables organizations to innovate their businesses by helping them transform, migrate, re-platform, re-factor and digitize their existing or new application landscape. The company automates processes to accelerate the pace of business, while modernizing legacy applications and migrating them to cloud-native technologies in Microsoft's Azure and AWS, simultaneously integrating new functionalities such as artificial intelligence and machine learning. InterGrupo is the go-to-partner for software development and the leader in Azure technology in the Latin-American market. With their headquarters in Colombia and subsidiaries in Ecuador, Dominican Republic, Mexico, Panama and Peru, InterGrupo's presence immediately strengthens SoftwareONEs position in Latin-America. Over the course of the next quarters, InterGrupo application modernization capabilities will be integrated into SoftwareONE global portfolio and made available in nearly 90 countries to over 50,000 customers and partners.

InterGrupo expertise spans across a range of the latest technology solutions, including solutions to transform processes in organizations using Robotic Process Automation (RPA) and Artificial Intelligence techniques. Solutions such as the Smart Virtual Assistant, which helps create an omni-channel modern customer experience, and advanced cognitive security techniques, which ensure business continuity and minimize operational risk, are relevant and critical to addressing modern customers' digital transformation needs.

Dieter Schlosser, CEO at SoftwareONE said: "Following our strategic Vision 2022 of supporting organization's journey to the cloud beyond the limitation of a classical lift shift approach, the acquisition of InterGrupo opens up a new strategic segment for SoftwareONE as we invest into our App Modernization and DevOps/Digital Engineering portfolio. All over the world, SoftwareONE and InterGrupo customers alike will benefit from this powerful combination of technical skills, customer focus, and innovation. Once again it shows that we are focused on real technology adoption that makes a difference for our customers."

He continues: "SoftwareONE has been maintaining close ties with InterGrupo for many years. Today, I am very excited to take our partnership to the next level and welcome Darío Solorzano and his team to the SoftwareONE family."

Neil Lomax, President at SoftwareONE said: "We never stand still when searching for the best solutions and services that make the difference to our customers. As the needs of our customers change and grow, so do we. Right now, digital transformation is on everyone's agenda. We make digital transformation accessible to all organizations independent of geography, size and segmentation. An essential contributor to digital transformation is app modernization, which supports the transformation of applications to cloud native technologies and bringing them up to par with the latest functions and capabilities to get the best possible business outcome."

Darío Solórzano, founder of InterGrupo said: "This is a very exciting milestone for InterGrupo! For our customers, our partners and our employees this union with SoftwareONE offers tremendous opportunities. We share the same passion for culture and for transforming our customers' businesses digitally, and I am thrilled that we can do so on a global scale now with SoftwareONE. I look forward to contributing our experience and capabilities around App Development and Modernization, DevOps/Digital Engineering, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning to the SoftwareONE portfolio all over the world."

SoftwareONE is acquiring a significant minority interest with certain governance rights and an option to acquire the full business. Dario will continue to drive the successful development of the company in his capacity as the CEO of InterGrupo. InterGrupo will be a strategic part of the SoftwareONE Group and will be integrated into its global portfolio of solutions and services.

ABOUT INTERGRUPO

Intergrupo is a leader in the provision of IT services, dedicated primarily to support Latin American organizations in IT consulting and technology services ranging from software development to client infrastructure management. Intergrupo has the experience and the ability to help companies in the transformation process of their digital businesses, through innovative emerging technologies, extending from cognitive computing, blockchain, IoT, advanced analytics and cloud, so that clients adapt to the digital world and are relevant to their customers. Intergrupo is a privately held company, headquartered in Medellín, Colombia with offices in Mexico, Panama, Peru, Ecuador, and the Dominican Republic.

ABOUT SOFTWAREONE

SoftwareONE, a global leading Platform, Solutions and Services company, is modernizing the way organizations budget and optimize their global IT spend from on-premises to the cloud. SoftwareONE has the expertise to provide customers with the right advice on their technology roadmap towards the cloud or optimizing the business-outcome of a cloud-based landscape. The PyraCloud platform, applying machine learning, delivers the visibility, insight, automation and control customers demand to maximize their software investments. In tandem, our Software Lifecycle Management (SLM) services provide the methodology and framework to optimize the underlying IT infrastructure, accelerate cloud adoption and minimize compliance risk. Privately owned since 1985, with over 5,500 technology experts located across nearly 90 countries, SoftwareONE is one of the fastest growing technology solution providers in the world with elite partnerships with Microsoft, AWS, Adobe, IBM, VMware, Oracle, Citrix, Red Hat, Trend Micro and many more. To learn more about SoftwareONE, visit http://www.softwareone.com and connect with the company on Twitter and LinkedIn.

