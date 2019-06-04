Kelowna, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 4, 2019) - Liht Cannabis Corp. (("" or the ""), a licensed cannabis cultivator and producer, is pleased to provide a corporate update relating to the Company's continuing growth strategy and its proposed transaction (the "") with ACC Group of Companies ("").

Update on Liht's North Las Vegas Operations

During the month of May, the Company has continued the expansion of its triple-organic certified North Las Vegas cultivation facility, having achieved a Liht management-estimated monthly run rate revenue of approximately US$150,000, at an estimated EBITDA margin of 10%. Company management further projects this monthly run rate revenue figure will rise to an anticipated US$250,000 per month, for an estimated, annualized run rate revenue of US$3.0MM, with an anticipated EBITDA margin of 33%, following the successful build-out and completion of its cutting-edge extraction lab and production kitchen - which the Company anticipates will be completed June 2019.

Rahim Mohamed, CEO of Liht Cannabis Corp. commented, "In conjunction with our expansion into extraction and infusion, we anticipate the growth of Liht's premium branded products will continue to drive future sales and consumer appeal in the State of Nevada. Recent events, highlighted by the proposed transformational partnership with ACC, reflect our core mission - to become the leading producer of premium cannabis products to the North American legal cannabis market." Mr. Mohamed continued, "ACC's infrastructure, combined with Liht's drive toward multi-state operations ("MSO"), provides a clear sign to the market that our transition into a premier North American cannabis company is well underway."

Update on the Proposed Transaction with ACC Group of Companies

As announced in the press release dated May 24, 2019, Liht is pleased to provide further detail on the Proposed Transaction to acquire all or substantially all of the equity interest of ACC, a Nevada-based licensed cannabis cultivator well-known for its award-winning cannabis cultivars. Following the completion of the Proposed Transaction, the Company intends to integrate ACC operationally, while expanding its Nevada cultivation footprint to approximately 569,600 ft2, for production of a Liht and ACC-management estimated 45,000 kg of dried, premium cannabis flower, once the proposed construction and build-out of all phases is successfully completed and the integration of Company and ACC is finalized.

Based on information provided by the management of ACC, ACC's Pahrump, Nevada licensed facility is currently undergoing rapid expansion to service the vibrant Nevada medical and recreational cannabis market, which is fueled by over 55 million annual visitors to the Las Vegas area. Completion of the four (4) construction phases is projected to take three (3) years, with ACC management anticipating a total capital expenditure requirement of approximately US$50MM, to reach the project's full capacity. Assuming maximum operational efficiency, ACC management estimates total production of 22,530 kg of dried flower from its projected 279,000 ft2 of cultivation space, producing an anticipated US$114MM in annualized run rate revenue with a projected 25% average EBITDA margin across all proposed building phases. Details of current operations and the proposed expansions include:

building B, which has been operational since May 2017, consists of a 22,000 ft2 cultivation space, currently capable of producing up to 1,705 kg of dried cannabis per year;

the concurrent three (3) month construction on buildings A and C, together totalling 20,600 ft2, which is planned to commence immediately after the close of the project's requisite financing, at which point ACC management estimates annual production capacity of 3,150 kg in dried flower;

building D, proposed to add an additional 11,000 ft2 of cultivation space on land currently under LOI, which, once complete, ACC management estimates will add 1,925 kg of annual dried flower capacity - Construction is set to begin immediately following completion of buildings A and C, subject to availability of financing and the necessary development approvals; and

buildings E, F, and G, which are proposed to be located on land to which ACC currently has a purchase option, and which are to be constructed when Nevada cultivation demand permits - It is estimated by ACC management that these expansions will add an additional 225,000 ft2 of cultivation space and 15,750 kg of dried flower capacity annually.

About Liht Cannabis Corp.

Liht Cannabis Corp. is a publicly traded company that has been investing in the medical and recreational cannabis space since 2014. Liht has rapidly expanded its operating portfolio to include cultivation, production, and dispensary locations in key North American state-legal jurisdictions, such as Washington State, Nevada, and California, and is seeking expansion opportunities worldwide.

www.lihtcannabis.com

About the ACC Group of Companies

ACC is a group of privately held companies that have held indoor cannabis cultivation licenses in the State of Nevada since 2014. Primarily located in Pahrump, Nevada, ACC prides itself on its expansive collection of premium cannabis cultivars and its innovative seed genetics program.

