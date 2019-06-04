Being the unique manufacturer of the newborn FIM Enel MotoE World Cup represents an important technological challenge for Energica Motor Company.

The uncompromising commitment and tenacity of the Italian company after the unfortunate events of Jerez last March, is always at the forefront.

As a result, Energica will be able to guarantee the completion of the required Ego Corsa electric racebikes by the end of May, with team testing at Circuit Ricardo Tormo in Valencia, Spain from June 17 19. The first races will take place from July 5 7 at Sachsenring in Germany.

Energica's disruptive and innovative soul is now reflected in its commercial approach: a new section dedicated to final customers will be active on the Energica website from May. This section, called MyElectric Deal(er), will be the first "100% electric" digital display in the world for the purchase of Energica motorcycles.

Within the MyElectric Deal(er) section, consumers can view and select motorcycles in the Energica line-up that are in stock at all Energica dealers participating in the initiative.

This means a virtual showroom for all the fans of the Italian company who, from today, will be able to choose their own Energica motorcycle at any time, from any device, including current commercial promotions.

MyElectric Deal(er) will include the entire Energica line-up; each product in the virtual showroom will be guaranteed by the Modena-based manufacturer and will be delivered after a pre-delivery check made by certified Energica dealers.

About Energica Motor Company S.p.A.

Energica Motor Company is the first Italian manufacturer of high-performing electric motorcycle and is the single manufacturer chosen by Dorna for the FIM Enel MotoE World Cup. Energica Motorcycles are on sale worldwide.

