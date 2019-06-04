Cloud deployment ranks as top impact driver for retailers' e-commerce opportunities

Johnson Controls today announced the commercial availability of its Sensormatic Solutions TrueVUE SaaS built on the Google Cloud Platform (GCP), providing retailers with a real-time view into accurate inventory availability for unified commerce fulfillment. This next generation of inventory intelligence delivers actionable insights and predictive analytics to drive operational excellence and help create unique shopper experiences.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190604005139/en/

TrueVUE Cloud enables sales associates to know precisely what merchandise is available, delivering a frictionless shopper experience. (Photo: Business Wire)

In the fast-paced, agile retail environment, cloud computing is a real attempt for retailers to move at the speed of consumers' evolving wants and needs. Cloud-based technologies are rapidly shifting the retail industry, with cloud deployment ranking as the key driver for e-commerce opportunities.1

Sensormatic Solutions' TrueVUE Inventory Intelligence solution suite provides a secure global infrastructure capable of supporting massive scale and high performance standards. It's designed to optimize customer engagement by capturing real-time inventory information across all touchpoints and events along the customer purchase journey. TrueVUE Cloud is available in several packages that are easy to step up or add on as business needs evolve.

Built as an extensible API-first design, TrueVUE helps simplify integration with an easy to use interface and intuitive user experience. Retailers gain improved visibility into real-time inventory information, which is the foundation of today's world of unified commerce. RFID-enabled cycle counting, interactive restocking and inventory analytics help retailers know exactly what merchandise is available on the sales floor, stock room and other zones for efficient unified commerce execution and a frictionless shopper experience.

One of the key TrueVUE packages include out-of-box support for buy online, pickup in store (BOPIS) tasks through automatic order notification, picking and fulfillment features that allow customers to shop anywhere, anytime. Results from these features provide both an online and in-store shopping experience to drive sales conversion through reliable and accessible merchandise inventory visibility.

Retailers can specify precise inventory outcomes through TrueVUE's unique Item Label and Recipe configuration options. These features not only allow retailers to identify items for restocking, but also to reserve certain items from their available inventory. TrueVUE can notify and guide associates to comply with retailers' inventory standards depending on their unique merchandising and display requirements.

"Today's retailers no longer rely on separate channels and processes to facilitate customer shopping journeys. Unified commerce requires a single set of data that can be shared in real-time and is accessible to retailers anytime, anywhere," said Brent Brown, vice president and general manager, Global Inventory Intelligence, Sensormatic Solutions. "Real-time merchandise visibility and availability is the key to both a successful shopper journey and operational efficiency-and an ultimate sales driver. The TrueVUE SaaS offering is already helping retailers maintain inventory accuracy up to 99 percent via agile and easily scalable processes. The value of accuracy allows our customers to deliver on their brand promise by enabling key initiatives such as BOPIS, with precision."

For more information about TrueVUE Inventory Intelligence, please click here.

About Johnson Controls

Johnson Controls is a global leader creating a safe, comfortable and sustainable world. Our 105,000 employees create intelligent buildings, efficient energy solutions and integrated infrastructure that work seamlessly together to deliver on the promise of smart cities and communities in 150 countries. Our commitment to sustainability dates back to our roots in 1885, with the invention of the first electric room thermostat. We are committed to helping our customers win everywhere, every day and creating greater value for all of our stakeholders through our strategic focus on buildings. For more information, visit www.johnsoncontrols.com or follow @johnsoncontrols on Twitter.

About Sensormatic Solutions

Sensormatic Solutions is the leading global retail solutions portfolio of Johnson Controls enabling smart and connected shopper engagement. By combining critical insights into retail inventory, shopper traffic and loss prevention, Sensormatic Solutions powers operational excellence at scale and helps create unique shopping experiences. Our solutions deliver real-time visibility and predictive analytics for accurate decision-making across the enterprise, enabling retailers to confidently move into the future. With more than 1.5 million data collection devices in the retail marketplace, we capture 40 billion shopper visits and track and protect billions of items each year. Our retail portfolio features the premier Sensormatic, ShopperTrak and TrueVUE brands. Please visit Sensormatic Solutions or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and our YouTube channel.

2019 Johnson Controls. All Rights Reserved. SENSORMATIC, SHOPPERTRAK, TRUEVUE and the product names listed above are trademarks and/or registered trademarks. Unauthorized use is strictly prohibited.

1 RSR, 2019, Cloud Computing In Retail: Pushing The 'Go Faster' Button

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190604005139/en/

Contacts:

Jason Shockley

Sensormatic Solutions by Johnson Controls

Work +1 561 912 6045

jason.shockley-ext@jci.com

Ryan Nolan

Johnson Controls

Work +1-414-524-6170

ryan.p.nolan@jci.com

Anne Lines

Matter on behalf of Sensormatic Solutions

Work 1 978-518-4512

JCIretail@matternow.com