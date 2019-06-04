Internet Marketing Company: Drivers Can Easily Get Cheaper Car Insurance

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 4, 2019 / Compare-autoinsurance.org has released a new blog post that presents successful strategies for getting cheap car insurance!

Auto insurance can be a really costly investment. We are talking about many thousands of dollars spent over the course of several years for coverage. Saving even 10% of that value will give policyholders a consistent sum of money. Drivers should use http://compare-autoinsurance.org to get free quotes and compare prices.

Policyholders should try the following strategies for lowering insurance costs:

Increase deductibles . Collision and comprehensive coverage require deductibles before paying the claim. A high deductible means more financial responsibility and lower premiums. The trick here is to find a deductible that can be easily paid when making a claim.

Avoid buying redundant medical coverage . Buying PIP and Medicare car coverage is not crucial if the policyholder has a solid health insurance plan. Just buy the minimum PIP if required by the state.

Check for all available discounts . Each insurance company provides a series of discounts. Ask an insurance representative to provide a list of available discounts and prerequisites for each of them. The most common discounts include: low mileage, safety gear, multi-car insurance, loyalty and no-claim bonus.

Keep the insurer updated with major life changes . The insurance company may not be aware that some major aspects of the client's life have changed. Getting married, working from home and retiring is very influential for insurance premiums.

Enroll and graduate defensive driving courses . This is one of the most cost-effective ways to save money on car insurance on the medium-long term. Defensive driving courses are usually cheap. They not only improve a driver's skills and knowledge about traffic hazards but also allow that person to apply for driver education discounts. Plus, having a diploma may offset some license points after the first traffic violation, thus helping to keep premiums low.

Combine multiple vehicles or insurance services . Bundling insurance services comes with a great financial reward. In many cases, the discount for bundling car insurance with home, renters or condo coverage can be as high as 15%. Translated into actual money, this means several hundreds of dollars, all saved just by deciding to go with the same insurance provider.

"Car insurance can be a really expensive investment, costing several thousands of dollars per year. However, smart policyholders always find some ways to reduce the costs", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company.

Compare-autoinsurance.org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc.

For more information, please visit http://compare-autoinsurance.org

Contact: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.biz

SOURCE: Internet Marketing Company

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/547668/Drivers-Can-Easily-Get-Cheaper-Car-Insurance