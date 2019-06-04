zu Teil 15: The solution to the car problem

Lucy: Uncle Jack, someone has left a message on the answerphone. A lady wants you to stop by at her home to check on some things like her oven and a floor lamp she can't assemble. She sounded pretty desperate.

Jack: Oh, certain women always sound desperate when something's wrong with their household appliances. I think they do that on principle to make it very urgent for us to stop by. Who is it?

Lucy: It was Mrs Brown. She said that you know her and her address.

Jack: Oh yes, I know her indeed. You could get the impression that with her everything is always

a matter of life and death. And the thing is that she always stands next to you and wants to know exactly what's going on and expects you to explain everything in great detail. But I'll hop right

into my van and see whether she's at home now and what I can do for her. I need to go into town anyway and so I might be back before midnight.

Lucy: That sounds rather time-consuming. Good luck with Mrs Brown, Uncle Jack.

When Jack arrives at Mrs Brown's house, she is very happy to see him.

Mrs Brown: Oh, the sparky, how wonderful Jack that you've found the time to stop by.

I didn't expect to see you so soon. It was only this morning that I left the message on your

answerphone.

Jack: You were lucky that my niece Lucy retrieved the message and so I thought I'd come and take a look on my way into town. So, tell me, what's up?

Mrs Brown: I'm really sorry Jack, but this time I have several devices that are worrying me.

First of all, the lighting in my oven doesn't work. I would have asked my husband to take a look, but he's all fingers and thumbs and couldn't do anything anyway. But except for the lighting, the oven works perfectly all right.

Jack: Let's have a look what we've got here. It's most likely a defect light bulb. Oh, I see, it's a rectangular oven lamp in the left oven wall.

Mrs Brown: Could you explain to me how to do it, Jack, so that I could replace it myself next time?

Jack: Of course, I can. We must isolate the oven from the mains, first of all. And be careful not to put any weight on the oven door. So, I'm hanging out the left oven runner as you can see. And now I'm unclipping the protective glass carefully from the support. The next step is replacing the bulb and pressing the protective glass into place again. Last but not least, I'm fixing the oven runner again. Here you go! By the way, you can find such heat-resistant bulbs in electronic specialist shops.

Mrs Brown: Good to know this. I couldn't even find the light in the oven when I was looking inside.

Jack: That's why I always have a torch with me.

Mrs Brown: Well, you know, nowadays it's so hard to tell whether something is worth being repaired or not. Our kids, for example, treat most of their belongings as practically disposable.

They don't think twice about tossing and replacing it. And this also applies to expensive gadgets like their mobile phones. They always tell me that nothing is made for eternity and that the overall battery life of mobile phones is limited so that people have to invest their money again and again in new ones. Isn't this a crazy world?

Jack: Couldn't agree more. I think there should be minimum product quality and durability standards and perhaps tax relief should be offered on long-lasting and easy-to-repair products as a measure against premature obsolescence. Consequently consumers, ...

