Auris recently announced that the TRAVERS Phase II trial of AM-125 (intranasal betahistine) for treating acute vertigo is being initiated at study sites as regulatory and ethics committee approvals are coming in. An interim analysis of the data is expected in Q419. Also, its AM-201 Phase I trial for olanzapine-induced weight gain reached the midpoint in enrollment in early May and is on track for full enrollment by the end of June. Top-line data is expected in Q319.

