Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
04.06.2019
BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust Plc - Disclosure of Portfolio

PR Newswire

London, June 3

A full disclosure of portfolio investments for BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc as at 31 March 2019 has been made available on the Company's website at the link listed below:

https://www.blackrock.com/uk/individual/literature/policies/blk-income-growth-portfolio.pdf

All enquiries:

Kevin Mayger
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited, Company Secretary
Tel: 0207 743 1098

4 June 2019


