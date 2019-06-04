The New Faces of Whiskey: Pendleton 1910, Rebel Yell and The Sexton - Doorstep Delivered thru CaskCartel.com. Bardstown Bourbon Launches its first Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey

CHEYENNE, WY / ACCESSWIRE / June 4, 2019 / The whiskey market it extremely dynamic, with numerous new names entering the fray and disputing supremacy. CaskCartel.com is proud to present some of the best newcomers on the market. If you are thinking about getting the perfect Father's Day gift, look no further. CaskCartel.com has sorted some of the best drinks available. Shop online for the best gift!

Celebrating One Century of Rodeo

Who would have taught that a Canadian whiskey may have so much in common with rodeo? Initially created to celebrate 100 years of Rodeo, Pendleton 1910 Canadian Rye has quickly caught the attention of industry experts and received the Silver Medal at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition. Pendleton offers a collection of Canadian blended whiskeys distilled in Canada, imported to the U.S., and brought to be bottled at 80 proof with water from Mount Hood. Drinkers will find a superb interplay between sweet and spicy, with honey vanilla notes at the entry, culminating with oak, black pepper, and tobacco notes mid-palate and a medium, clean finish that will find you asking for more. Shop CaskCatel.com online for the best premium spirits and get doorstep delivery.

A Limited, Small-Batch Young MGP Rye Whiskey

When looking for new and valuable releases, Rebel Yell Rye Whiskey Small Batch should be on the top of the list. Although being only 2 years old, Rebel Yell has a bold, solid, well-developed flavor and aroma. The small batch rye displays a citric entry, followed by complex mildly woody with sweet and spicy flavors. The medium-length finish is accompanied by warm, spicy flavors. Young ryes can be very tasty and bold on their own and Rebel Yell proves it. Get delivered and browse this and many other Yebel Yell selections at CaskCartel.com

A Modern Irish Whiskey Brought On American Soil

Masterfully crafted by Alex Thomas, one of a few female master blenders in the industry, The Sexton Single Malt Irish Whiskey represents the new face of Irish whiskey. It is not a blend, but a single malt, aged in Oloroso Sherry casks for a minimum of four years. With the help of wine-imbued barrels, the drink reaches new levels of flavor depths. The gothic label, upscale looking black, hexagonal bottle design and the dark-gold liquid are really intriguing. On the palate, the whiskey is very smooth, with the pronounced palate weight and oily viscosity typical of sherried whiskey. Clean and mellow honey malt and then the taste complexity reveals itself - rich, dried spices, nuts and sweet oils. The finish is medium length, featuring gentle wood with honey sweetness. It is the perfect corporate gift and will surely put a smile on your client's or customers face! Plus, you will get free gift messaging through CaskCartel.com

Bardstown Bourbon Launches Fusion Series #1 Bourbon Whiskey

Bardstown Bourbon has recently announced the launch of the company's first Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey - Fusion Series #1. The whiskey is a blend of company's two-year-old wheat and high-rye bourbons with an 11 years old Kentucky bourbon. The bourbon will have a complex, well-developed tasting profile.

