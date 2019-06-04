Tenth Avenue Petroleum Corp.: Corporate Update, AGM and New Director

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / June 4, 2019 / Tenth Avenue Petroleum Corp. ("TAPC") (TSXV: TPC). TAPC wished to announce that it has called an annual general and special meeting of shareholders for July 29, 2019. TAPC had its last annual general meeting on February 19, 2018. Because under corporate law and TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") Policy 3.2 section 4.1, TAPC was required to hold a meeting within 15 months of its last meeting. TAPC has obtained an order from the Court of Queen's Bench of Alberta extending the time to hold an AGM. TAPC wishes to announce the appointment of a new director: Tracy Zimmerman, Calgary, Alberta. Mr. Zimmerman holds a Geological Engineering degree from the University of Saskatchewan. Mr. Zimmerman holds a Professional Geoscientist designation from APEGA. Mr. Zimmerman has 32 years of experience in the oil and gas industry primarily in western Canada. Mr. Zimmerman was principal in junior startup Cheveyo Energy Ltd. which was sold in 2014. Mr. Zimmerman's appointment is subject to the approval of the TSXV. Mr. Zimmerman will be an independent director and sit on the audit committee. TSXV Policy 3.1 sections 5.7 & 21(b) requires at least two independent directors and audit committee independence.

