Conditions of availability or consultation of the preparatory documents

Regulatory News:

Electro Power Systems S.A. (Paris:EPS) ("ENGIE EPS" or the "Company"), technology pioneer in energy storage systems and microgrids, which shares are admitted to trading on the regulated market Euronext Paris (EPS:FP), informs its shareholders that its mixed general meeting (the "AGM") will be held on Tuesday 25 June 2019, at 25 rue de Marignan 75008 Paris, at 10:30 am.

The preliminary notice of meeting (avis de réunion) has been published in the Bulletin des Annonces Leìgales Obligatoires "BALO" on 20 May 2019 bulletin n°60, it includes the agenda, the draft resolutions as well as details on attendance and voting modalities for this AGM. The preliminary notice of meeting, together with the board of directors' report on the draft resolutions and legal information, are now available on the Company's website www.engie-eps.com, in the section Investors Regulated Information 2019 AGM.

The preparatory documents of this AGM are made available to the shareholders and will be retrievable on 4 June 2019 on the Company's website www.engie-eps.com in the same section, in compliance with legal and regulatory provisions.

2018 REGISTRATION DOCUMENT

The 2018 registration document has been filed with the French Autorité des marchés financiers (the "AMF") on Tuesday 30 April 2019 under number R.19-020 and its 1st update has been filed with the AMF on Monday 3 June 2019 under number D.19-0294-A01. These documents are available to the public, in compliance with legal and regulatory provisions, and may be consulted on the Company's website www.engie-eps.com, in the section Investors Regulated Information Corporate Documents

The 2018 registration document includes in particular the consolidated financial statements, the statutory auditors' reports and their fees as well as the annual financial report.

About ENGIE EPS

ENGIE EPS is part of the ENGIE group and specializes in microgrids and storage solutions that enable intermittent renewable sources to be transformed into a stable power source. Listed on Euronext Paris (EPS:FP), ENGIE EPS is listed in the CAC Mid Small and the CAC All-Tradable indices. Its registered office is in Paris and conducts its research, development and manufacturing in Italy. Thanks to technology covered by 130 patents and applications, ENGIE EPS develops utility scale energy storage systems to stabilize electrical grids that are heavily penetrated by renewable sources in developed countries, and microgrids in islands and emerging economies to power off-grid areas at a lower cost than fossil fuels. More information on www.engie-eps.com

About ENGIE

Our Group is a global reference in low-carbon energy and services. In response to the urgency of climate change, our ambition is to become the world leader in the zero-carbon transition "as a service" for our customers, in particular global companies and local authorities. We rely on our key activities (renewable energy, gas, services) to offer competitive turnkey solutions.

With our 160,000 employees, our customers, partners and stakeholders, we are a community of Imaginative Builders, committed every day to more harmonious progress..

Turnover in 2018: EUR 60.6 billion. The Group is listed on the Paris and Brussels stock exchanges (ENGI) and is represented in the main financial indices (CAC 40, DJ Euro Stoxx 50, Euronext 100, FTSE Eurotop 100, MSCI Europe) and non-financial indices (DJSI World, DJSI Europe and Euronext Vigeo Eiris World 120, Eurozone 120, Europe 120, France 20, CAC 40 Governance).

ENGIEgroup

ELECTRO POWER SYSTEMS S.A.

Société Anonyme with a share capital of 2,553,372 Euros

Registered Office: 115, rue Réaumur, 75002 Paris

808 631 691 R.C.S. Paris

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190604005831/en/

Contacts:

Press contact

Image Building

eps@imagebuilding.it

Investor Relations contact

Francesca Cocco, Vice President Investor Relations

ir@engie-eps.com