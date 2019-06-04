InventoryBase, Part of RadWeb Limited, Launches New Network to Access Third-party Suppliers for Property Inventories and Inspections

PORTSMOUTH, England, June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today InventoryBase has announced their new Inventory Supplier Network for accessing professional, experienced and vetted inventory clerks and property inspectors around the UK in a click of a button.

InventoryBase Workstreams allows InventoryBase users to collaborate with each other to schedule and complete property reports such as inventories, check ins, check outs and periodic inspections.

InventoryBase is the market leading software for producing property reports in a fraction of the time and managing the end-to-end inspection process. It's popularity amongst inventory clerks, property managers and letting agents provides unrivalled access to professional suppliers throughout the UK.

The recent passing of new laws banning tenant fees means that letting agents are looking for creative ways to recover thousands in lost earnings, and InventoryBase provides tools out-of-the-box to add value to any property manager, with a library of ready-made report templates plus access to local and professional inventory providers .

With InventoryBase, agents can conduct regular inspections, log maintenance issues, produce a range of reports in-house and assign their chosen inventory provider to conduct new inventories, tenant check ins or check outs, with built-in invoicing tools allowing you or your supplier to bill landlords and vendors direct.

And with InventoryBase White Label, serve up secure interactive online reports directly to tenants and landlords from your own branded website, with the ability for tenants to add their own comments and photos for your review.

Steve Rad, Managing Director stated:

"Simplifying the tenant check in process, keeping on top of property issues and reducing disputes at check out are guaranteed ways to keep your clients happy and your margins healthy. Plus, we've packed in a number of templates and tools to enable you to offer more to your customers. As with adopting any new software solution, it is a partnership and we're committed to helping you succeed."

About InventoryBase

InventoryBase, part of RadWeb Ltd, is a Property Inspection Platform for Inventory Clerks, Property Management Companies and Letting Agencies of all sizes.

It enables clerks and property managers to manage both properties and staff on the move and is available on most mobile devices.

From workflows to audits and assisted scheduling, the software provides the complete package for any Property Manager.

