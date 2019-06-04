FirstNet is Quickly Expanding Across the U.S. to Assist in Emergency Response

Financialnewsmedia.com News Commentary

PALM BEACH, Florida, June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Emergency situations demand quick response times. Unfortunately, breakdowns in communication have made that difficult. From wildfires and collapsing buildings to Category 5 hurricanes and medical emergencies, communication is key. Other times, during a crisis or emergency, networks can be clogged by consumers, making it difficult for the essential first responders to even respond or coordinate. Currently, that's just not acceptable. However, FirstNet, or the First Responder Network Authority changes all of that. According to FirstNet, "It's hard, and at times impossible, for emergency responders from different jurisdictions or from different public safety organizations to communicate and work together to save lives. That's where the FirstNet network will come in. FirstNet will help solve the communications challenges that our nation's public safety personnel have faced in responding to local emergencies, as well as large-scale emergencies such as the 9/11 terrorist attacks and Hurricane Katrina."

The new network will now give first responders priority in emergency situations to send voice or text messages, images, video and location information in real-time. It's considerably better than traditional PTT, or push to talk over radio because it's now on a cellular network operated by carriers such as AT&T rather than a radio network. With such new technology coming onstream, all first responders over time will have to upgrade to cellular based solutions versus traditional two-way radios that are proven to be ineffective. That's opening a wide range of opportunity for companies including Siyata Mobile Inc. (TSX-V:SIM)(OTC:SYATF), Sierra Wireless Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR), Motorola Solutions Inc. (NYSE:MSI), Sonim Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM), and AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Siyata Mobile Inc. (TSX-V:SIM)(OTCQX:SYATF) BREAKING NEWS: Siyata Mobile Inc. just announced the launch of the Uniden UV350 on the AT&T network and FirstNet platform. FirstNet is being built with AT&T in a public-private partnership with the First Responder Network Authority (FirstNet Authority) - an independent agency within the federal government. It's designed for first responders and those critical to their emergency response. With this much-needed technology upgrade, first responders can connect to the critical information they need every day and in every emergency. The FirstNet Ready UV350 device supports FirstNet's First Priority - which includes priority and preemption for first responders - and FirstNet's Band 14 spectrum. The UV350 is the only device specifically designated for in-vehicle communications that has been tested and certified to operate on FirstNet.

"FirstNet devices and modules go through extensive review, so First Responders can be confident that Siyata's UV350 meets the highest standards for reliability, security and performance," said Bob Sloan, Chief Operating Officer, FirstNet program at AT&T. "The more tools public safety has access to on their network, the more we can help them achieve their mission. We are happy to be the first U.S. cellular carrier to launch Uniden's NextGen Vehicle Communicator - an innovative in-vehicle mounted phablet. We believe it will be an excellent answer for both existing and newly migrating FirstNet subscribers seeking an in-vehicle communication device."For more information regarding Siyata Mobile, please go to: https://www.siyatamobile.com/

Other related developments from around the markets include:

Sierra Wireless Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) just announced that Stone Technologies, a supplier of intelligent monitoring solutions has chosen Sierra Wireless Uplink remote monitoring solution and connectivity services to expand beyond its traditional alarm monitoring business to generate new revenue streams.Art Stone, CEO, Stone Technologies, said: "Sierra Wireless' Uplink solution and connectivity services have allowed us to expand into new markets and open new revenue streams with a managed service for industrial monitoring. We're giving customers greater visibility over their remote equipment, whether they're in wastewater monitoring, tower lighting or emergency generator management. By partnering with Sierra Wireless, we were able to deliver a new service for our customers and increase our monitoring revenue by 32 percent from 2017 to 2018."

Motorola Solutions Inc. (NYSE:MSI) just announced its implementation of APX Project 25 (P25) two-way radios into the Maryland FiRST Radio System for Allegany County. Used by law enforcement, fire departments and emergency medical services (EMS), the radios provide seamless communication across agencies and state borders. For 20 years, Allegany County has used Motorola Solutions for mission critical communications. "Communications is vital in everything we do from a simple control check to a major incident," said Captain Chuck Ternent, Cumberland Police, Allegany County, MD. "It's great to now be able to pick up your microphone and get a clear message through." The entire Maryland FiRST System is using Motorola Solutions' routing systems, customer premise equipment and now APX two-way radios to serve the county's population of more than 70,000. "Cross-agency communications is very important," said Steve Shipley, Chief of Emergency Management, Allegany County, Maryland. "With Motorola Solutions' multi-band P25 radios, our officers use one radio to communicate with any law enforcement agencies. This makes a response to a large-scale incident that much more seamless; officers don't have to carry multiple radios to communicate with different agencies."

Sonim Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) just announced the launch of the Sonim XP3 on the AT&T network and FirstNet communications platform. Those who protect, provide and serve need simple, fast and reliable communication. The Sonim XP3 is an ultra-rugged flip phone built to communicate, and thrive, in extreme conditions. It's as tough as it is convenient, with purpose-built features like a dedicated Push-to-Talk (PTT) button that users can depend on to ensure clear communication regardless of the work environment. Any worker in need of voice-centric communications can benefit from the XP3 as it is interoperable with field radios (LMRs) through AT&T Enhanced Push-to-Talk (EPTT), as well as smartphones, making it easy and efficient to stay connected with field workers. As an added benefit for industries requiring high security such as DOD, manufacturing and energy, an optional variant of the XP3 is also available without a camera. "Demand for flip phones remains strong, especially among those in the field who need voice-centric communications. Think of those working on a construction site, at a large event, manufacturing plant or a small business requiring instant communications in the field," said Sonim vice president, Chip Frederking.

AT&T Inc.'s (NYSE:T) FirstNet communications platform - built with AT&T and the First Responder Network Authority (FirstNet Authority) - continues to gain rapid momentum as it brings advanced capabilities to first responders across the country. It has well-surpassed the half-a-million mark, with 600,000+ device connections being used by more than 7,250 public safety agencies. And it continues to expand the coverage, capacity and capability available to first responders, giving Public Safety a network experience that consistently performs over 25% faster than any commercial network. Recent agencies to subscribe to FirstNet include AAA Ambulance Service, American Medical Response, Anchorage Police Department, Chicago Police Department, Elmore County Sheriff's Office, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Seattle Fire Department and the U.S. Coast Guard.

DISCLAIMER: FN Media Group LLC (FNM), which owns and operates Financialnewsmedia.com and MarketNewsUpdates.com, is a third- party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. FNM is NOT affiliated in any manner with any company mentioned herein. FNM and its affiliated companies are a news dissemination solutions provider and are NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security. FNM's market updates, news alerts and corporate profiles are NOT a solicitation or recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities. The material in this release is intended to be strictly informational and is NEVER to be construed or interpreted as research material. All readers are strongly urged to perform research and due diligence on their own and consult a licensed financial professional before considering any level of investing in stocks. All material included herein is republished content and details which were previously disseminated by the companies mentioned in this release. FNM is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers. Investors are cautioned that they may lose all or a portion of their investment when investing in stocks. For current services performed FNM expects to be compensated twenty-five hundred dollars for news coverage of the current press release issued by Siyata Mobile Inc. by a non-affiliated third party. FNM HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE.

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and FNM undertakes no obligation to update such statements.

Media Contact :

editor@financialnewsmedia.com

+1(561)325-8757