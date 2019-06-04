Victoria Park AB has requested a delisting of the company's ordinary A and B series shares from Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Stockholm AB has approved the application and decided to delist the ordinary A and B series shares of Victoria Park AB. Short name: VICP A ---------------------------- ISIN code: SE0002216713 ---------------------------- Order book ID: 49803 ---------------------------- Short name: VICP B ---------------------------- ISIN code: SE0005932795 ---------------------------- Order book ID: 100963 ---------------------------- The last day of trading will be June 18, 2019. For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00.