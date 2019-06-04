Disclosure made according to the requirements of Article 14 of the law of 2 May 2007
Ontex Group NV (BSE:ONTEX) ("Ontex") discloses the notification of significant shareholdings that it has received according to the Belgian Law of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of significant shareholdings in listed companies.
On May 30, 2019, Bank of America Corporation notified Ontex that it holds, as a result of the acquisition of voting securities or voting rights, 4,544,722 shares in Ontex and so has crossed the threshold of 5.00% of the total number of voting rights in Ontex to 5.52%.
On May 30, 2019, Bank of America Corporation also notified Ontex that it had, as a result of sales of shares, crossed below the threshold of 5.00% of the total number of voting rights in Ontex.
According to its obligation Ontex publishes the content of the notifications that it has received.
Date of Notifications: May 30, 2019
Date Threshold Crossed: May 27, 2019 and May 28, 2019
Threshold Crossed: 5.00%
Notification by:
|Bank of America Corporation
|Wilmington, DE (United States)
Denominator on the date of notification: 82,347,218 shares
Voting rights and assimilated financial instruments:
First notification of May 30, 2019:
|(A) Voting rights
|Previous notification
|After the transaction
|# voting rights
|# voting rights
|% of voting rights
| Holders of
voting rights
| Linked to
securities
| Not linked
to securities
| Linked to
securities
| Not linked
to securities
|Bank of America Corporation
|0
|0
|0.00%
|Merrill Lynch International
|0
|0
|0.00%
|Bank of America, National Association
|0
|0
|0.00%
|BOFA Securities Europe SA
|0
|0
|0.00%
|Total
|0
|0
|0.00%
|0.00%
|(B) Equivalent financial instruments
|After the transaction
| Holders of equivalent
financial instruments
|
Type of
|
Expiration
|
Exercise
|
of voting
|
of
|Settlement
|Bank of America, National Association
|Swaps
|30/06/2020
|21,100
|0.03%
|cash
|Merrill Lynch International
|Swaps
|23/04/2020
|6,368
|0.01%
|cash
|Merrill Lynch International
|Swaps
|30/04/2020
|64,523
|0.08%
|cash
|Merrill Lynch International
|Swaps
|27/12/2019
|5,040
|0.01%
|cash
|Merrill Lynch International
|Swaps
|10/02/2020
|3,587
|0.00%
|cash
|Merrill Lynch International
|Swaps
|15/02/2023
|8
|0.00%
|cash
|Merrill Lynch International
|Swaps
|31/01/2020
|43,020
|0.05%
|cash
|Merrill Lynch International
|Swaps
|19/10/2020
|26,054
|0.03%
|cash
|
BOFA Securities Europe
|Rights to Recall
|5,380
|0.01%
|physical
|Merrill Lynch International
|Rights of Use
|2,481,506
|3.01%
|physical
|Merrill Lynch International
|Rights to Recall
|1,888,136
|2.29%
|physical
|TOTAL
|4,544,722
|5.52%
|# voting rights
|% of voting rights
|TOTAL (A B)
|4,544,722
|5.52%
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held
Merrill Lynch International, BofA Securities Europe SA and Bank of America, National Association are controlled by 'Bank of America Corporation' (see enclosure). Bank of America Corporation is not a controlled entity.
Additional information
The trigger for the notification is due to the trading book holding going above 5% exemption.
Second notification of May 30, 2019:
|(A) Voting rights
|
Previous
|After the transaction
|# voting rights
|# voting rights
|% of voting rights
| Holders of
voting rights
| Linked to
securities
| Not linked
to securities
| Linked to
securities
| Not linked
to securities
|Bank of America Corporation
|Merrill Lynch International
|Bank of America, National Association
|BOFA Securities Europe SA
|Total
|
(B) Equivalent
|After the transaction
| Holders of equivalent
financial instruments
| Type of
financial
instrument
|
Expiration
|
Exercise
|
of voting
|
of
|Settlement
|
Bank of America
|TOTAL
|# voting rights
|% of voting rights
|TOTAL (A B)
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held
Merrill Lynch International, BofA Securities Europe SA and Bank of America, National Association are controlled by 'Bank of America Corporation' (see enclosure). Bank of America Corporation is not a controlled entity.
Additional information
The trigger for the notification is due to the trading book holding going below the 5% exemption.
Notifications of significant shareholdings to be made according to the Law of 2 May 2007 should be sent to: investorrelations@ontexglobal.com
This notification will be posted on: http://www.ontexglobal.com/press-room
About Ontex
Ontex is a leading international provider of personal hygiene solutions, with expertise in baby care, feminine care and adult care. Ontex's innovative products are distributed in more than 110 countries through Ontex brands such as BBTips, BioBaby, Pompom, Bigfral, Canbebe, Canped, ID and Serenity, as well as leading retailer brands.
Employing 11,000 passionate people all over the world, Ontex has a presence in 21 countries, with its headquarters in Aalst, Belgium. Ontex is part of the Bel20 and STOXX Europe 600.
To keep up with the latest news, visit www.ontexglobal.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.
