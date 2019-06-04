sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 04.06.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 608 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

17,86 Euro		+0,46
+2,64 %
WKN: A1JTC2 ISIN: FR0011184241 Ticker-Symbol: A89 
Aktie:
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ADOCIA SAS Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ADOCIA SAS 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
17,80
17,94
18:21
17,74
17,88
18:05
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ADOCIA SAS
ADOCIA SAS Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ADOCIA SAS17,86+2,64 %