Regulatory News:

Adocia (Paris:ADOC)(Euronext Paris: FR0011184241 ADOC), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the treatment of diabetes and other metabolic diseases with innovative formulations of approved proteins, announced today that two abstracts covering two portfolio candidates have been accepted for presentation at the upcoming 79th Scientific Sessions of the American Diabetes Association (ADA). The ADA annual meeting will take place from June 7-11, 2019 in San Francisco, California.

These data presentations will feature two of the innovative products generated with Adocia's proprietary BioChaperone (BC) technology platform: BioChaperone Pramlintide Insulin for the treatment of diabetes and BioChaperone Glucagon Exenatide for the treatment of obesity.

"Adocia's abstracts that have been selected for presentation at ADA present data from two very promising recent additions to Adocia's innovative portfolio," commented Dr. Olivier Soula, Deputy General Manager and R&D Director at Adocia. "The adjunction of FDA-approved pramlintide to intensive insulin treatment has long demonstrated its positive impact on glycemic control in people with type 1 and type 2 diabetes. We are very pleased to share data showing that we replicate the postprandial effect of this association in a single injection of our coformulation of pramlintide and human insulin, potentially removing the burden of three additional daily injections.Additionally, we will share positive preclinical data, in mice, of our fixed-ratio combination of glucagon with exenatide, suggesting it holds promise to reduce weight in people with obesity.

Details of the accepted abstracts are presented below:

Oral Presentation #150-OR: Biochaperone Pramlintide Insulin (BCPramIns), A New Co-formulation Of Pramlintide (pram) And Human Insulin (ins), Improves Post-prandial Blood Glucose (BG) Versus Both Separate Injections Of Pram+Ins And Insulin Lispro (lis) in Subjects With T1D

Presenting Author: Dr. Grégory Meiffren

Session: Innovations in Insulin Therapy

Date and Time: Sunday, June 09 at 9:30 AM PST

Location: Room S-303 (South, Level 3)

Poster #2008-P: BioChaperone Glucagon Exenatide (BC Glu Exe), a Stable Combination of Glucagon (Glu) and Exenatide (Exe) Achieved Larger Body Weight (BW) Loss than Exe Alone in DIO Mice

Presenting Author: Dr. Martin Gaudier

Session: 22-A Obesity-Animal

Date and Time: Monday, June 10 at 12:00 PM 1:00 PM PST

Location: Poster Hall

About the ADA Scientific Sessions

The American Diabetes Association's Scientific Sessions offer researchers and health care professionals from around the globe an exclusive opportunity to share ideas and gain knowledge about the recent advances in diabetes research, treatment, and care. Attendees will have access to more than 3,000 original research presentations, take part in thought-provoking speaking engagements with leading diabetes experts, and expand their professional networks.

About BioChaperone Pramlintide Insulin (BC Pram Ins):

BC Pram Ins is a ready-to-inject combination of pramlintide and human insulin at pH 7, intended to improve post-prandial glucose control for people using mealtime insulin. Of note, BC Pram Ins was recently designated as a backup to Adocia's new ADO09 lead program combining pramlintide and A21G human insulin analog at pH4. Both formulations have shown promising results in two separate first-in-human clinical trials which topline data were recently published by Adocia.

About BioChaperone Glucagon Exenatide:

BioChaperone Glucagon Exenatide is a stable aqueous fixed-ratio combination of pancreatic hormone glucagon and GLP-1 receptor agonist exenatide, being developed as a treatment targeting obesity.

About Adocia

Adocia is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that specializes in the development of innovative formulations of already-approved therapeutic proteins and peptides for the treatment of diabetes and other metabolic diseases. In the diabetes field, Adocia's portfolio of injectable treatments is among the largest and most differentiated of the industry, featuring seven clinical-stage products. Additionally, Adocia expanded its portfolio to include the development of treatments of obesity and short bowel syndrome.

The proprietary BioChaperone technological platform is designed to enhance the effectiveness and/or safety of therapeutic proteins while making them easier for patients to use. Adocia customizes BioChaperone to each protein for a given application. Adocia's clinical pipeline includes six novel insulin formulations for the treatment of diabetes: two ultra-rapid formulations of insulin analog lispro (BioChaperone Lispro U100 and U200), a combination of basal insulin glargine and rapid-acting insulin lispro (BioChaperone Combo), a rapid-acting formulation of human insulin (HinsBet U100), and two combinations of a prandial insulin with amylin analog pramlintide (BioChaperone Pramlintide Insulin and ADO09). It also includes an aqueous formulation of human glucagon (BioChaperone Glucagon) for the treatment of hypoglycemia. Adocia preclinical pipeline includes combinations of insulin glargine with GLP-1 receptor agonists (BioChaperone Glargine GLP-1) for the treatment of diabetes, a ready-to-use combination of glucagon and a GLP-1 receptor agonist (BioChaperone Glucagon GLP1) for the treatment of obesity and a ready-to-use aqueous formulation of teduglutide (BioChaperone Teduglutide) for the treatment of short bowel syndrome.

In 2018, Adocia and Chinese insulin leader Tonghua Dongbao entered into a strategic alliance. In April 2018, Adocia granted Tonghua Dongbao licenses to develop and commercialize BioChaperone Lispro and BioChaperone Combo in China and other Asian and Middle Eastern territories. The licensing included 50 million dollars upfront and up to 85 million dollars development milestones, plus double-digit royalties on sales. In June 2018, Tonghua Dongbao agreed to manufacture and supply active pharmaceutical ingredients insulin lispro and insulin glargine to Adocia globally, excluding China, to support Adocia's portfolio development in these territories.

Adocia aims to deliver "Innovative medicine for everyone, everywhere."

To learn more about Adocia, please visit us at www.adocia.com

Disclaimer

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning Adocia and its business. Such forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that Adocia considers to be reasonable. However, there can be no assurance that the estimates contained in such forward-looking statements will be verified, which estimates are subject to numerous risks including the risks set forth in the "Risk Factors" section of the Reference Document filed with the French Autorité des marchés financiers on April 12, 2019 (a copy of which is available at www.adocia.com) and to the development of economic conditions, financial markets and the markets in which Adocia operates. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to risks not yet known to Adocia or not currently considered material by Adocia. The occurrence of all or part of such risks could cause actual results, financial conditions, performance or achievements of Adocia to be materially different from such forward-looking statements.

This press release and the information contained herein do not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy Adocia shares in any jurisdiction.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190604005857/en/

Contacts:

Adocia

Gérard Soula

Chairman and CEO

contactinvestisseurs@adocia.com

Ph.: +33 4 72 610 610

Adocia Press Relations Europe

MC Services AG

Raimund Gabriel

adocia@mc-services.eu

Ph.: +49 89 210 228 0

Adocia Investor Relations USA

The Ruth Group

Tram Bui

tbui@theruthgroup.com

h.: +1 646 536 7035