Silk Therapeutics Expands Its UK Skincare Offering In Partnership With Harrods

The clean, clinical-grade skincare brand adds three innovative products to its Harrods-exclusive collection

BOSTON, June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Silk Therapeutics has introduced three new products made with its patented Activated Silk technology to the brand's Harrods-exclusive clean skincare line.

Launching in Harrods Pharmacy on June 24, the expanded collection features the ultra-hydrating Body Enrich Moisturizer, £36; luxuriously gentle foaming Complete Gel Cleanser, £31; and lightweight Nurture+ daily moisturizer, £82.

Made from pure silk protein dissolved in water, the US-based skincare brand's proprietary Activated Silk works with the skin's collagen to promote a firm and youthful appearance. This natural active ingredient replaces entire classes of synthetic chemicals commonly found in personal care products, enabling Silk Therapeutics to deliver clinically proven results with no more than 12 ingredients per formulation.

From antioxidant-rich serums to ultra-nourishing moisturizers, at-home spa treatments and more, Silk Therapeutics' high-performance formulas are designed to improve the health and radiance of even the most sensitive skin.

"We remain immensely grateful for this partnership with Harrods - proof that with science, nature and intent, we can create skincare products that are good for the skin, body and world without compromise," said Dr. Rebecca Lacouture, Silk Therapeutics' co-founder, president and COO.

About Silk Therapeutics, Inc:

Founded in 2013 by silk experts Drs. Gregory Altman and Rebecca Lacouture, Silk Therapeutics sustainably manufactures its own line of clean, clinical-grade skincare products. The Boston-based company's mission is to advance the world's health with its patented Activated Silk chemistry platform. Made from pure, natural silk in liquid form, Activated Silk is a biodegradable, biocompatible and highly effective alternative to the harsh chemistries found in skincare and other everyday consumer products. Silk Therapeutics' products were originally formulated to treat the skin of people undergoing chemotherapy, and the company continues to work with non-profit partners to donate its products to patients in need. www.silktherapeutics.com.

About Harrods:

Harrods first opened its doors in 1834, as a wholesale grocer's and tea merchant in east London. Since then, it has grown to become the world's most famous department store, known for its unrivalled range of luxury merchandise. As well as exclusive brands and myriad departments, one of Harrods' most renowned attributes is its unparalleled service. Harrods continues to be guided by its philosophy of "anything is possible" and, to this day, our customers remain at the heart of everything we do.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/897577/silk_logo_color_horz_01_Logo.jpg