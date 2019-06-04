Marijuana News TodayThe pot stock market came roaring back this morning after a dismal showing over the past several days. Meanwhile, the marijuana news today also has us looking at the weed industry's growing political influence.As usual, we'll start with the political side of things.A recent New York Times profile of former Speaker of the House John Boehner details just how much the former political heavyweight has to gain from the pot business. (Source: "John Boehner: From Speaker of the House to Cannabis Pitchman," the New York Times, June 3,.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...