This report provides a complete and detailed analysis of the mining sector for Turkey. The researcher presents in-depth business intelligence in a standard format across countries and regions, providing a balanced mix between analysis and data.
Turkey ranks 10th in the world in terms of mineral diversity, holding 0.4% of the global metallic mineral reserves, 2.2% of the industrial raw material reserves and 1% of the coal reserves, according to data provided by the Turkish energy ministry showed. Excluding petroleum and coal, there are 53 exploitable minerals and metals and 4,500 mineral deposits in Turkey.
What this report allows you to do:
- Understand the key elements at play in the mining sector in Turkey
- Access forecasts for growth in the sector
- View key production and sales data for the sector in Turkey
- Crystallise the forces both driving and restraining this sector in Turkey
- Ascertain Turkey's position in the global sector
- Build a complete perspective on sector trade, investment and employment
- Understand the competitive landscape and who the major players are
- View M&A activity and major deals
- Gain an understanding of the regulatory environment for the sector in Turkey
- Build a clear picture of deposits, production and consumption for specific sub-sectors (e.g. coal, metals and minerals)
Key Topics Covered
01 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
- Sector in Numbers
- Sector Overview
- Sector Snapshot
- Sector Outlook
- Driving Forces
- Restraining Forces
02 SECTOR IN FOCUS
- Focus Point Market Size od Major Mine Products
- Main Economic Indicators
- Main Sector Indicators
- Sector Importance
- Production
- Imports
- Exports
- Global Positioning
- Foreign Investment
- Employment and Wages
03 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
- Timeline Turkey Mining
- Highlights
- Major Coal Players
- Gold and Silver Players
- M&A Deals, 2015-Oct 2018
- M&A Activity, 2015-Oct 2018
04 COMPANIES IN FOCUS
- Turkiye Komur Isletmeleri Kurumu
- Eti Maden Isletmeleri
- Erdemir
- Anagold Madencilik Sanayi Ve Ticaret
- Eti Bakir
05 REGULATORY ENVIRONMENT
- Main Regulatory Bodies
- Mining Licenses
- Royalties and Incentives
- Strategic Plan 2015-2019
06 COAL AND LIGNITE MINING
- Highlights
- Main Events
- Coal Reserves
- Coal Production
- Coal Consumption
- Imports
07 IRON AND METAL ORES
- Focus Point Iron and Metal Ores Mining in Turkey
- Highlights
- Main Events
- Iron Ore Mining
- Foreign Trade
- Chrome Mining
- Chromite Reserves
- Chrome Foreign Trade
- Lead, Zinc and Copper Mining
08 GOLD MINING
- Focus Point Gold Mines in Operation
- Highlights
- Main Events
- Reserves and Production
- Domestic Consumption
- Foreign Trade
- Key Gold Mining Projects
