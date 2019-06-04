The "The Mining Market in Turkey 2019-2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides a complete and detailed analysis of the mining sector for Turkey. The researcher presents in-depth business intelligence in a standard format across countries and regions, providing a balanced mix between analysis and data.

Turkey ranks 10th in the world in terms of mineral diversity, holding 0.4% of the global metallic mineral reserves, 2.2% of the industrial raw material reserves and 1% of the coal reserves, according to data provided by the Turkish energy ministry showed. Excluding petroleum and coal, there are 53 exploitable minerals and metals and 4,500 mineral deposits in Turkey.

What this report allows you to do:

Understand the key elements at play in the mining sector in Turkey

Access forecasts for growth in the sector

View key production and sales data for the sector in Turkey

Crystallise the forces both driving and restraining this sector in Turkey

Ascertain Turkey's position in the global sector

Build a complete perspective on sector trade, investment and employment

Understand the competitive landscape and who the major players are

View M&A activity and major deals

Gain an understanding of the regulatory environment for the sector in Turkey

Build a clear picture of deposits, production and consumption for specific sub-sectors (e.g. coal, metals and minerals)

Key Topics Covered

01 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Sector in Numbers

Sector Overview

Sector Snapshot

Sector Outlook

Driving Forces

Restraining Forces

02 SECTOR IN FOCUS

Focus Point Market Size od Major Mine Products

Main Economic Indicators

Main Sector Indicators

Sector Importance

Production

Imports

Exports

Global Positioning

Foreign Investment

Employment and Wages

03 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Timeline Turkey Mining

Highlights

Major Coal Players

Gold and Silver Players

M&A Deals, 2015-Oct 2018

M&A Activity, 2015-Oct 2018

04 COMPANIES IN FOCUS

Turkiye Komur Isletmeleri Kurumu

Eti Maden Isletmeleri

Erdemir

Anagold Madencilik Sanayi Ve Ticaret

Eti Bakir

05 REGULATORY ENVIRONMENT

Main Regulatory Bodies

Mining Licenses

Royalties and Incentives

Strategic Plan 2015-2019

06 COAL AND LIGNITE MINING

Highlights

Main Events

Coal Reserves

Coal Production

Coal Consumption

Imports

07 IRON AND METAL ORES

Focus Point Iron and Metal Ores Mining in Turkey

Highlights

Main Events

Iron Ore Mining

Foreign Trade

Chrome Mining

Chromite Reserves

Chrome Foreign Trade

Lead, Zinc and Copper Mining

08 GOLD MINING

Focus Point Gold Mines in Operation

Highlights

Main Events

Reserves and Production

Domestic Consumption

Foreign Trade

Key Gold Mining Projects

