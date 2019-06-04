sprite-preloader
04.06.2019
PR Newswire

Acorn Income Fund - Notice of Class Meeting

PR Newswire

London, June 4

Acorn Income Fund Limited
(a closed-ended investment companyincorporated in Guernsey with registration number 34778)
LEI Number: 213800UAZN7G46AHQM67
(The "Company")

4 June 2019

NOTICE OF CLASS MEETING

Notice is hereby given that that a Class Meeting of holders of ZDP Shares (the "ZDP Class Meeting") of the Company will be held at the offices of Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited, Trafalgar Court, Les Banques, St Peter Port, Guernsey, Channel Islands on 16 August 2019 at 11.00am.

A copy of the Notice of the ZDP Class Meeting and the Form of Proxy has been posted to members and in accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.3, is available for inspection on the National Storage Mechanism which is located at: www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM

Enquiries:

Company website: https://www.premierfunds.co.uk/investors/investments/investment-trusts/acorn-income-fund


Cara De La Mare
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Company Secretary
Tel: +44 (0) 1481 745498
Email: cd109@ntrs.com


© 2019 PR Newswire