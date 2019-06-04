sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 04.06.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 608 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
04.06.2019 | 18:25
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire ·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Acorn Income Fund - Notice of AGM

Acorn Income Fund - Notice of AGM

PR Newswire

London, June 4

Acorn Income Fund Limited
(a closed-ended investment companyincorporated in Guernsey with registration number 34778)
LEI Number: 213800UAZN7G46AHQM67
(The "Company")

4 June 2019

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Notice is hereby given that the 2019 Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held at the offices of Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited Trafalgar Court, Les Banques, St Peter Port, Guernsey on 16 August 2019 at 11.15am.

The Notice of AGM together with the Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2018 has been posted to shareholders and in accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.3, the Notice of Annual General Meeting, proxy form and accounts have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM

Enquiries:

Company website: https://www.premierfunds.co.uk/investors/investments/investment-trusts/acorn-income-fund

Cara De La Mare
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Company Secretary
Tel: +44 (0) 1481 745498
Email: cd109@ntrs.com


© 2019 PR Newswire