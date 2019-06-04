(In conformity with the article 223-16 of the general regulation of AMF (Autorité des Marchés Financiers)
Gecina (Paris:GFC):
|Date
|Total number of shares
|Total number of voting rights
|May 2019
|
76,319,060
| Total number of voting rights
(including treasury shares): 76,319,060
| Total number of voting rights
(excluding treasury shares): 73,571,977
Previous declaration
|Date
|Total number of shares
|Total number of voting rights
|April 2019
|
76,319,033
| Total number of voting rights
(including treasury shares): 76,319,033
| Total number of voting rights
(excluding treasury shares): 73,712,687
