Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 4, 2019) - 1021916 B.C. Ltd. (the "Company") is pleased to announce Robert van Santen, Chris L. MacPherson and Leslie van Santen as the Company's new directors, and their appointments as Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary respectively. These appointments replace the entire existing board of directors and officers effective immediately.

Rob van Santen, CEO commented: "I'd like to thank the outgoing group of directors and officers, Qiong Hua (Joan) Du, Yelai Liu, Huanwen Yang and Nian Xin Zhang for entrusting my team with the future business direction of 1021916 B.C. Ltd.It was just four years ago, in March 2015, that my team completed a Plan of Arrangement whereby three wholly-owned subsidiaries of Valens Groworks Corp. (formerly Genovation Capital Corp.) were spun out, one of which was 1021916 B.C. Ltd. All existing Valens Groworks shareholders received spin-out shares in the Company on a one-for-twenty-five basis. The subsequent success of Valens Groworks has been exceptional, recently earning a ½-billion-dollar market valuation. We are seeking to attract a business opportunity for the Company to take public that complements and continues our past success and rewards existing and future investors."

Rob van Santen held positions as Chairman, CEO, CFO and director of Valens Groworks from October 2014 until February 2018, having strategized, structured, executed and funded what became Canada's first and largest ISO 17025 accredited cannabis extraction, testing, formulation and white label product development company in Canada, named the "Centre of Excellence in Plant-Based Science" by Thermo Fisher Scientific. Rob began his financial career as a broker in 1986 with Burns Fry, held senior positions with Yorkton Securities' Natural Resources Group and Wolverton Securities, was recognized as "Broker of the Year" in 1994, and published a by-subscription top-performing growth stocks newsletter for almost 20 years. Rob holds a Commerce degree in Organizational Behavior from Concordia University, Chartered Accountant and CPA designations in British Columbia, a Chartered Market Technician's designation from the Market Technicians Association in New York and has certifications that include the Canadian Securities Institute's CSC (Honours), CPC (Honours), PDO and the OLC.

Chris MacPherson spent 25 years at CIBC Wood Gundy as Vice President & Portfolio Manager, and has extensive experience in the capital markets, as well as a C-Suite executive in the private and public venture capital space. Chris will be responsible for finance and marketing activities, funding and acquisition opportunities as well as assist in strategic and tactical matters. Chris has sat on several boards, including BC Hydro, and has been active on the political stage. He has also been involved in a number of charities, including Children's Miracle and Nepal House Society.

Leslie van Santen is Managing Director of Phi Beta Capital Advisors Ltd., was a founding director of Valens Groworks Corp., and is a director and past president of the BC Senior Women's Tennis Association. Leslie spent 15 years as a licenced realtor in British Columbia, including positions as Director of Marketing for 4 years and Vice President for 3 years with a project marketing group. She also spent two years as principal of a new home design and sales consultancy. Leslie completed BCIT's Marketing Management diploma with Communications and Interior Design options, completed the Professional Program, Certified New Home Sales with the National Association of Home Builders, and completed the Real Estate Licencing and Sub-Mortgage Brokers Course at the University of British Columbia.

