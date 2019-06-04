Farfetch Limited (NYSE: FTCH), the leading global technology platform for the luxury fashion industry, today announced that Elliot Jordan, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the following investor conferences:

dbAccess Global Consumer Conference in Paris, France on Tuesday, June 12, 2019 at 12:45 p.m. Central European Time 6:45 a.m. Eastern Time

Wells Fargo Bricks to Clicks Digital Conference in New York, NY, USA on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time

To access the live audio webcasts of each presentation, please visit http://farfetchinvestors.com. A replay of the audio webcasts will be available for 30 days following the live events at the same website.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Limited is the leading global technology platform for the luxury fashion industry. Founded in 2007 by José Neves for the love of fashion, and launched in 2008, Farfetch began as an e-commerce marketplace for luxury boutiques around the world. Today the Farfetch.com Marketplace connects customers in over 190 countries with items from more than 50 countries and over 1,000 of the world's best brands, boutiques and department stores, delivering a truly unique shopping experience and access to the most extensive selection of luxury on a single platform. Through its business units, which also include Farfetch Platform Solutions (incorporating Store of The Future and Farfetch Black White Solutions), as well as Browns and Stadium Goods, Farfetch continues to invest in innovation and develop key technologies, business solutions, and services for the luxury fashion industry.

