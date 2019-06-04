Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 4, 2019) - NervGen Pharma Corp. (TSXV: NGEN) (OTCQB: NGENF) ("NervGen" or the "Company"), a regenerative medicine company dedicated to creating innovative solutions for the treatment of nerve damage, including spinal cord and peripheral nerve injury, today announced that Ernest Wong, NervGen Pharma's President & CEO, will be presenting at the 9th Annual LD Micro Invitational on Wednesday, June 5 at 8:40AM PDT / 11:40AM EDT. In addition, NervGen representatives will be available for investor meetings during the event.

The 9th Annual LD Micro Invitational, which will feature over 200 companies and attended by over 1,000 individuals, is taking place on June 4th and 5th at the Luxe Sunset Bel Air Hotel in Los Angeles.

About NervGen

NervGen is restoring life's potential by creating innovative solutions for the treatment of nerve damage, including spinal cord injuries and peripheral nerve injuries. The Company also continues to research secondary applications such as multiple sclerosis, stroke, acute myocardial infarction induced arrhythmia ("AMI", commonly known as a heart attack) and other neurodegenerative diseases.

NervGen plans to initiate a Phase 1 human clinical trial for its lead compound, NVG-291, in early 2020 under an Investigational New Drug application with the US Food and Drug Administration. NervGen is advancing NVG-291 for the treatment of spinal cord injury as the Company believes this indication is a significant opportunity due to the current lack of non-surgical solutions in the market, the dramatic impact on quality of life and the high cost burden to the healthcare system. The Company believes NVG-291 as a therapy could alleviate or improve upon the symptoms and conditions associated with spinal cord injury and empower these patients to live more active and productive lives.

