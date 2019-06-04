Novavax, Inc.: Novavax CFO John Trizzino to Discuss Future of Influenza Vaccines on Industry Panel at 2019 BIO International Convention

GAITHERSBURG, Md., June 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX) today announced that John J. Trizzino, Senior Vice President, Chief Business Officer and Chief Financial Officer, will join other vaccine industry leaders for a panel discussion at the 2019 BIO International Convention. Taking place in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on Wednesday, June 5 at 11:00 a.m. EDT, the panel will cover the future of influenza vaccines, including regulatory process opportunities and challenges, real-world evidence, and investment costs and data that informs market uptake to help fulfill global health community goals for influenza prevention.



Details for the panel are as follows:

Title: "The Future of Influenza Vaccines" (https://mybio.org/event/member/562685) Date and Time: Wednesday, June 5, 11:00 a.m. Moderator: Bruce Gellin, M.D., M.P.H., President, Global Immunization, Sabin Vaccine Institute Panelists: Mr. Trizzino

Luciana Borio, Vice President, Technical Staff, In-Q-Tel

Bruce D. Clark, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer and President, Medicago, Inc.

Peter Marks, M.D., Ph.D., Director of the Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research (CBER) at Food and Drug Administration

Gordon Naylor, President, Seqirus

Paul Radspinner, President and Chief Executive Officer, FluGen Inc.

About Novavax



Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq:NVAX) is a late-stage biotechnology company that drives improved health globally through the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. Its two priority programs are ResVax, its RSV vaccine for infants via maternal immunization, and NanoFlu, its quadrivalent influenza nanoparticle vaccine. Novavax' proprietary recombinant technology platform combines the power and speed of genetic engineering to efficiently produce a new class of highly immunogenic nanoparticles addressing urgent global health needs.

For more information, visit www.novavax.comand connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

Contacts:

Investors

Novavax, Inc.

Erika Trahan

Senior Manager, Investor & Public Relations

ir@novavax.com

240-268-2000