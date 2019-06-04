nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) ("nVent"), a global leader in electrical connection and protection solutions, today announced the launch of the nVent RAYCHEM HWAT-ECO-GF controller, the next generation controller for the nVent RAYCHEM Hot Water Temperature Maintenance (HWAT) system. A smart alternative to traditional recirculation systems, the HWAT system is a single-pipe solution for improved water safety, energy efficient design and cost savings. When applied to commercial buildings, such as high-rise office buildings, hotels and mixed-use spaces, HWAT technology improves the delivery of hot water throughout a building, resulting in multiple benefits for building owners and tenants. Currently, nVent is a global leader in single-pipe domestic hot water temperature maintenance systems.

The HWAT-ECO-GF controller has been developed for use with the industry-leading nVent RAYCHEM HWAT-R2 self-regulating heating cable for hot water temperature maintenance applications. With updated features for improved control and expanded functionality, the HWAT-ECO-GF controller now offers greater value through improved performance and safety, while reducing total installation times and cost of ownership.

Built-in ground-fault protection

The HWAT-ECO-GF controller features built-in ground-fault equipment protection (GFEP) that eliminates the need for incorporating GFEP in the electrical panel. This empowers mechanical engineers and plumbing contractors to ensure full protection is incorporated throughout the entire system independent of the electrical supplier and without the need for several individual components. This simplifies the installation process by reducing implementation times by 33 percent on average, resulting in total cost savings.

Expanded supply voltage capability

The HWAT-ECO-GF controller is compatible with a supply voltage of 277V, in addition to the 208V and 240V supply of previous models. This higher voltage capacity allows for longer circuit lengths and helps further reduce total installed costs.

A bigger, better display

Featuring a new five-inch color touchscreen display, the HWAT-ECO-GF makes initial programming easier and more efficient for contractors and installers, further reducing the complexity and completion times of HWAT single-pipe hot water temperature maintenance projects.

"For over 20 years, HWAT has been the leader in self-regulating solutions for domestic hot water temperature maintenance," said Chris Thibodeau, product manager, nVent. "With the introduction of the new HWAT-ECO-GF controller, we are well positioned to deliver even greater value and safety to our growing community of HWAT loyal engineers and contractors."

Invaluable resources for engineers and contractors

In conjunction with the launch of the HWAT-ECO-GF controller, nVent has released updated data sheets, designs guides and other useful information required for the design and installation of effective HWAT systems. The new resources can be found at: https://go.nvent.com/hwat-eco-gf.html.

