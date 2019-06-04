EURO Ressources: EURO RESSOURCES: RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL ORDINARY AND EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS HELD ON MAY 22, 2019

NEWS RELEASE Paris: EUR

RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL ORDINARY AND EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS HELD ON MAY 22, 2019

PARIS, France, June 4, 2019: EURO Ressources S.A. (EURO) (Paris: EUR) today announced the results of the annual ordinary and extraordinary general meeting of shareholders held in Paris on Wednesday, May 22, 2019. A total of 15 shareholders were present or represented, holding 56,464,231 common shares of the 62,491,281 common shares making up the stated capital, which represent approximately 90.355 % of the share capital, satisfying the required quorum for both the resolutions related to the ordinary general meeting of shareholders and for the resolutions related to the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders. All of the resolutions were passed, except for the resolution 12 regarding the proposed share capital increase reserved to the members of a Plan d'Épargne d'Entreprise.

The results of each resolution are detailed as follows:

Resolution Voting rights existing at the meeting Number of shares Proportion of the share capital Votes

In favour

/ % Votes Against

/ % Votes Abstaining

/ % Ordinary shareholders' meeting Approval of the Company's financial statements for 2018 fiscal year

(Resolution 1) 112,683,169 56,464,231 90.355 % 112,281,799

99.64 % 401,370

0.36 % 0

0 % Allocation of the results

(Resolution 2) 112,683,169 56,464,231 90.355 % 112,445,537

99.79 % 0

0 % 237,632

0.21 % Approval of the agreements subject to articles L.225-38 et SEQ. of the French Commercial Code

(Resolution 3) 112,683,169 56,464,231 90.355 % 112,537,169

99.87 % 0

0 % 146,000

0.13 % Re-election of Mr. Phillip Marks as director

(Resolution 4) 112,683,169 56,464,231 90.355 % 112,445,536

99.79 % 237,633

0.21 % 0

0 %

Resolution Voting rights existing at the meeting Number of shares Proportion of the share capital Votes

In favour

/ % Votes Against

/ % Votes

Abstaining

/ % Re-election of Mr. Ian Smith as director

(Resolution 5) 112,683,169 56,464,231 90.355 % 112,445,537

99.79 % 237,632

0.21 % 0

0 % Re-election of Mr. David H. Watkins as director

(Resolution 6) 112,683,169 56,464,231 90.355 % 112,445,537

99.79 % 237,632

0.21 % 0

0 % Re-election of Mr. Benjamin Little as director

(Resolution 7) 112,683,169 56,464,231 90.355 % 112,299,536

99.66 % 383,633

0.34 % 0

0 % Re-election of Mrs. Carol T. Banducci as director

(Resolution 8) 112,683,169 56,464,231 90.355 % 112,445,536

99.79 % 237,633

0.21 % 0

0 % Re-election of Mrs. Affie A. Simanikas as director

(Resolution 9) 112,683,169 56,464,231 90.355 % 112,299,536

99.66 % 237,633

0.21 % 146,000

0.13 % Re-election of Susanne Hermans as director (Resolution 10) 112,683,169 56,464,231 90.355 % 112,445,536

99.79 % 237,633

0.21 % 0

0 % Compensation policy of the corporate officers referred to in Article L. 225-37-2 of the French Commercial Code

(Resolution 11) 112,683,169 56,464,231 90.355 % 112,683,168

>99.99 % 1

<0.01 % 0

0 % Extraordinary shareholders' meeting Share capital increase reserved to members of a Plan d'Epargne d'Entreprise

(Resolution 12) 112,683,169 56,464,231 90.355 % 146,451

0.13 % 112,536,718

99.87 % 0

0 % Power for the fulfillment of legal formalities

(Resolution 13) 112,683,169 56,464,231 90.355 % 112,683,169

100 % 0

0 % 0

0 %

About EURO

EURO is a French company whose principal asset is a royalty payable by IAMGOLD Corporation ("IAMGOLD") related to the gold production of the Rosebel gold mine in Suriname (the "Rosebel royalty"). The Rosebel gold mine is 95%-owned by IAMGOLD, and it is operated by IAMGOLD. EURO has approximately 62.5 million shares outstanding. IAMGOLD France S.A.S., an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of IAMGOLD, owned approximately 89.71% of all issued and outstanding shares of EURO at May 22, 2019.

Additional information relating to EURO Ressources S.A. is available under EURO's issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Requests for further information should be addressed to:

Benjamin Little

Directeur Général

Tel: +1 416 933 4954

Email: blittle@euroressources.net (mailto:blittle@euroressources.net) Sophie Hallé

Directeur Général Délégué

Tél: +1 450 677 0040

Email : shalle@euroressources.net (mailto:shalle@euroressources.net)

