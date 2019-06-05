Standard Tokenization Protocol to Conduct IEO on Bittrex International

SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / June 4, 2019 / Standard Tokenization Protocol ( https://stp.network ), a globally compliant open-source standard and decentralized network for the tokenization and issuance of any asset, announced today it will be conducting its initial exchange offering on Bittrex International.

Interested and qualified users can participate in the STP IEO via Bittrex International starting at 10:00 am EDT on Tuesday, June 11th. The token sale will end at 10:00am EDT on Tuesday, June 12th, or once the total supply is sold if earlier.

STP's platform allows for the compliant and transparent tokenization of any asset, improving the way digital assets behave and how individuals interact with them. Tokenized assets in the STP ecosystem are enabled with new asset features that eliminate the hassle of manual and labor-intensive back-end processes. STP helps lower the barrier to entry for accessing digitally native assets by allowing for fractional ownership, thereby removing illiquidity discounts and creating flexibility for the assets.

"We're very excited to be working with the Bittrex community," said Mike Chen, founder and CEO of Standard Tokenization Protocol. "We decided to go with Bittrex because their community, like ours, is global, and the platform allows users to purchase more tokens in comparison to other IEO platforms. With the help of Bittrex, we will be able to unlock trillions of dollars of value using the STP-Standard.

In May, STP announced that it completed a $7 million fundraise from prominent VCs including NEO Global Capital, BlockVC, and Alphabit. STP's platform (colloquially called STP Networks) cleverly integrates an on-chain Compliance Validator to enforce region-specific regulations and KYC/AML due diligence activities between all transfer partners, ensuring compliance at the token level at all times.

Standard Tokenization Protocol is an open-source standard defining how tokenized assets are issued and transferred while complying with all necessary regulations at the token level. Standard Tokenization Protocol allows digital assets to become fully compliant across jurisdictions and transferable across any platform.

