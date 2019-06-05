Handover ceremony (at IOC)



Public Affairs Division Global Communications Department Toyota Motor Corporation Tel: +81-3-3817-9926

TOKYO, June 5, 2019 - (JCN Newswire) - The eight Mirai passenger cars--otherwise known as fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV)--were unveiled on the eve of World Environment Day at Olympic House--the IOC's new sustainability-driven headquarters to be inaugurated on 23 June 2019.Toyota, a Worldwide Olympic Partner, was represented at the handover event in Lausanne by Matt Harrison, Executive Vice President, Sales at Toyota Motor Europe and was welcomed by Timo Lumme, Managing Director of IOC Television and Marketing Services, and Marie Sallois-Dembreville, the IOC's Director for Sustainability.To allow refuelling of the vehicles, a temporary hydrogen fuelling station--one of the first in Switzerland--will be installed at the new headquarters, before a public station is commissioned nearby. The station will produce and distribute hydrogen sourced from renewable energy to supply the IOC's fleet of Toyota Mirai vehicles, as part of the organisation's efforts to reduce its carbon emissions.Lumme said, "As we approach the inauguration of Olympic House and look ahead to the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 in just over a year's time, our mobility partnership with Toyota continues to break boundaries. Toyota's sustainable mobility solutions will support ecological initiatives at Olympic House and across Switzerland, whilst delivering a legacy of sustainable transport in Olympic Games host cities and countries."Sallois-Dembreville added, "Sustainability is at the heart of the Olympic Movement and it is a key pillar of its strategic roadmap--Olympic Agenda 2020. Collaboration with Toyota, which shares the same vision towards future sustainable mobility, puts us in a better position to achieve this commitment. Today we are witnessing a milestone in our daily operations, while shaping the future of 'green' mobility worldwide."Matt Harrison commented, "Toyota's aim is to ensure that hydrogen powered mobility is at the heart of the Games in Tokyo 2020. The delivery of Mirai to the IOC reinforces our engagement to this technology as a vector for change."Johan van Zyl, Operating Officer of Toyota Motor Corporation and CEO of Toyota Motor Europe added, "Hydrogen will play an important role for a low carbon sustainable society. We will continue to make our best effort towards a sustainable zero emission society for ever better mobility for all, enhancing awareness and collaboration with other stakeholders."Having become the first ever mobility partner of the Olympic Movement in 2015 and in line with Olympic Agenda 2020, Toyota is working with future Olympic Games organisers, including Tokyo 2020, to provide sustainable mobility solutions for the Games.Toyota will support Tokyo 2020 with a large number of zero-emission FCEV such as the Mirai sedan for official use. In addition, the FC bus "Sora" as well as fuel cell forklifts made and sold by Toyota Industries Corporation, will help support the Games. As part of the Toyota Environmental Challenge 2050, the TOP Partner* aims to cut its global average carbon dioxide emissions from new vehicles by 90 percent compared to 2010 levels.Toyota's hydrogen fleet is not the only sustainability feature of Olympic House, which integrates some of the most rigorous energy, materials and water standards, while optimising the health and wellbeing of its users.The International Olympic Committee is a not-for-profit independent international organisation made up of volunteers, which is committed to building a better world through sport. It redistributes more than 90 per cent of its income to the wider sporting movement, which means that every day the equivalent of USD 3.4 million goes to help athletes and sports organisations at all levels around the world.*TOP Partners https://www.olympic.org/partnersPhoto credit: Copyright: IOC / Philippe WoodsAbout Toyota Motor CorporationToyota Motor Corporation (TMC) is the global mobility company that introduced the Prius hybrid-electric car in 1997 and the first mass-produced fuel cell sedan, Mirai, in 2014. Headquartered in Toyota City, Japan, Toyota has been making cars since 1937. Today, Toyota proudly employs 370,000 employees in communities around the world. Together, they build around 10 million vehicles per year in 29 countries, from mainstream cars and premium vehicles to mini-vehicles and commercial trucks, and sell them in more than 170 countries under the brands Toyota, Lexus, Daihatsu and Hino. For more information, please visit www.toyota-global.com.Source: Toyota Motor CorporationContact:Copyright 2019 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.