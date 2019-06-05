Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP ('Freshfields') has announced the appointment of Timothy Wilkins as Global Partner for Client Sustainability, as part of a new drive to help organizations around the world assess and respond to the growing number of environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks and opportunities.

In this newly created role, Timothy who is based in New York and has been a partner at Freshfields since 2002 will lead a global team, drawing on the firm's regulatory, litigation and transactional expertise, to boost support for clients in three key areas:

Advisory: providing strategic legal advice on ESG challenges and opportunities on issues such as climate change, sustainable finance, corporate governance and human rights

providing strategic legal advice on ESG challenges and opportunities on issues such as climate change, sustainable finance, corporate governance and human rights Projects: helping clients identify, develop and implement ESG strategies and initiatives;

helping clients identify, develop and implement ESG strategies and initiatives; Thought Leadership: convening clients, public policy makers and regulators in order to tackle the broader range of ESG issues impacting business and society.

The wider team supporting Timothy includes partners from across Freshfields' global offices who will advise clients on both local and multi-jurisdictional sustainability issues.

As a first step, Freshfields is bringing together leading businesses, financial institutions, city authorities, think-tanks and academic institutions, to explore ways to tackle New York City's sustainability challenges, including waste, resource scarcity, climate change and job creation. The Circular New York City Initiative, convened by Freshfields, will apply the principles of the circular economy minimizing waste and making the best use of scarce resources to identify the key levers for change and produce a paper setting out its recommendations.

Timothy Wilkins said, "Climate change, waste, resource scarcity and inequality are some of the most pressing issues of our time. Freshfields is using its expertise and experience to advise businesses on how to navigate these urgent challenges and identify and implement innovative strategic opportunities. I am delighted to be taking on this new role, to step up our efforts to help clients pursue a more sustainable future."

Freshfields' Global Chair Edward Braham said, "Tim's expertise in sustainability and his passion for environmental, social and governance issues is a real asset for our firm and our clients around the world. Under his guidance as our first Global Partner for Client Sustainability, Freshfields will expand its services to clients and the guidance it offers, as they tackle the strategic challenges of sustainability."

Timothy joined Freshfields in 1999 and has advised a range of Asian, European and US multinational corporations on cross-border M&A, private equity and joint ventures. He serves on the Board of the New York City Economic Development Corporation as Chair of the Governance Committee, appointed by the Mayor of New York City; and is a Trustee on the Boards of New York Public Radio and the New York Public Theater.

Notes to editors:

About Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP

Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP is a global law firm with a long-standing track record of successfully supporting the world's leading national and multinational corporations, financial institutions and governments on groundbreaking and business-critical mandates. Our 2,800-plus lawyers deliver results worldwide through our own offices and alongside leading local firms. Our commitment, local and multinational expertise, and business know-how means our clients rely on us when it matters most.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190604005217/en/

Contacts:

In the US

Nicholle Romero

Nicholle.romero@freshfields.com

+1 212 284 4987

Remy Marin

Rmarin@prosek.com

+1 646 818 9298

In the UK

Emile Abu-Shakra

Emile.abu-shakra@freshfields.com

+44 20 7785 2998

In Continental Europe

Rolf Benders

Rolf.benders@freshfields.com

+49 69 27308 812

In Asia

Adam Barty

Adam.barty@freshfields.com

+852 2846 3438