First World Snack Quality Award Winner of China: BESTORE with 4 Gold Quality Awards, 13 Silver Quality Awards

ROME, June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "BESTORE, won four golds!" On the afternoon of June 3rd in Rome, BESTORE's Vice President Zhao Gang took over the certificate from Patrick de Halleux, chairman of the Monde Selection. It is the first time that a Chinese snack brand has appeared in a high profile way on the international stage.

Founded in 1961, Monde Selection is a historical European organization which tests and rates consumer products to officially recognize quality-conscious producers. Its Gold Quality Award is dubbed as the Nobel Prize for Food and represents the highest industry standards in Europe and the world.

This year, the Monde Selection's jury was composed of 80 Michelin stared chefs, world renowned oenologists, university professors and nutritionists. The evaluation was carried out in an overall way from organoleptic, chemical and bacteriological qualities of a product to the intrinsic qualities and communication with the consumer as well as the philosophy of the European Law on food safety. The final result of the evaluation is calculated on the basis of the average points awarded by each jury member in a totally independent manner before awarding a product a bronze, silver, gold quality award.

The results were unveiled after 175 evaluations of 2,948 products from 90 countries. Among the 23 snack products from BESTORE, 4 products were granted with Gold Quality Award, 13 products Silver and 6 products Bronze. It is clear that BESTORE, as a representative of China's snack industry, has gained recognition from the international food industry.

"It's crispy and delicious," said Dimitri Delloye who was impressed by the taste of the Crisp Date. As a product of Gold Quality Award, the Crisp Date was especially enjoyed by judges as it is crispy and has a delicious taste. Its raw materials come from the hometown of winter jujubes and it is made by unique low-temperature oiling process. Apart from the Crisp Date, the Integrated Nuts, Dried Mango and Peeled Chestnut have also won Gold Quality Awards.

In the display area of the Monde Selection, the Classic Gift Box of Assorted Snacks, the package design of which has been granted the iF Design Award 2019, with Hand Peeled Pine Nuts, Stewed Lotus Roots, Yesso Scallop, Pork Slice and 23 other products, drew much attention form the judges and guests.

Established in 2006, BESTORE has become one of the leading snack brands in China. It has developed not only more than 1,200 kinds of snacks but also 2,100 stores in 95 cities across China, which can be seen with its strength in product research & development. It now boasts 74 million VIPs. It focuses on the high-end snack market segments and has been in a leading position in terms of sales in China for three consecutive years.

