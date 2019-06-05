NEOVACS: Neovacs to present the pre-clinical results of its IFNalpha Kinoid to treat type 1 diabetes - American Diabetes Association's 79th scientific sessions





NEOVACS TO PRESENT THE PRE-CLINICAL RESULTS OF ITS IFNa KINOID TO TREAT TYPE 1 DIABETES AT THE AMERICAN DIABETES ASSOCIATION'S 79TH SCIENTIFIC SESSIONS (ADA)

"IFNa Kinoid: A promising vaccine against Type 1 Diabetes

Targeting IFN-alpha in NOD Mice"





San Francisco, CA, USA - June 7- 11, 2019





Paris and Boston, June 5, 2019 - Neovacs- 7:30 am CEST - (Euronext Growth Paris: ALNEV), a leader in active immunotherapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, today announced the presentation of the pre-clinical results obtained in Type 1 diabetes with its therapeutic vaccine IFNa Kinoid, during a poster session titled: "IFN-alpha Kinoid: A promising vaccine against Type 1 Diabetes Targeting IFN-alpha in NOD Mice",- on June 9th 2019 from 12:00 pm to 01:00 pm, at the next ADA's scientific session, held in San Francisco (California, U.S.A) - June 7-11, 2019.

Dr. Noemie Caillot, PhD (Neovacs), will present results of studies conducted in collaboration with Dr. Agnès Lehuen and Pr. Christian Boitard from the department of Immunology of Diabetes at the Hospital Cochin in Paris, which have confirmed that a treatment with IFNa Kinoid induces:

A strong production of neutralizing antibodies against IFNa following IFNa Kinoid administration



A notable delay in the onset of Type 1 Diabetes in relation with the persistence of anti-IFNalpha neutralizing antibodies

As a reminder IFNa Kinoid is an anti-IFNalpha vaccine which has already demonstrated in a Phase IIb clinical study conducted for Lupus a strong immune response (91,4% responder patients) and also that a good safety profile can be achieved with the Company's vaccine candidate.

The pre-clinical results obtained in Type 1 Diabetes with IFNa Kinoid have also be selected for an oral presentation at the European Diabetes Congress - " EASD meeting ", to be held from September 16-20, 2019, in Barcelona, Spain.





About the American Diabetes Association

With the help of our corporate sponsors, we have made great strides in improving the lives of the millions of people affected by diabetes. Our sponsors enable us to raise awareness, support research to bring us closer to a cure, and advocate for legislative change, as well as provide critical information and services that help Americans with diabetes live healthier, longer lives. https://bit.ly/1MCInBB

About Type 1 Diabetes

Type 1 Diabetes is an autoimmune disease which is foreseen to affect 25 million people in the world by the year 2020 with growing incidence worldwide

About Neovacs Technology

Neovacs targets pathologies associated with an overproduction of endogenous cytokines. This technology is based on active immunotherapy to generate an immune response through the administration of an immunogenic complex involving the target cytokine to a carrier protein. The intramuscular injection of this Kinoid induces an immune response and stimulates the production of polyclonal antibodies against the target cytokines. It is thus possible to block cytokine overproduction and its pharmacological effects. Several autoimmune and inflammatory diseases (Type 1 diabetes, systemic lupus erythematosus, psoriasis, etc.) are characterized by a disorder of cytokines that are found produced in excess (ex: IFNa). This overproduction will promote inflammation and dysregulation of the immune system.

About Neovacs

Listed on Euronext Growth since 2010, Neovacs is today a leading biotechnology company focused on an active immunotherapy technology platform

