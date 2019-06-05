New Whitebox Designer Protects Cryptographic Keys and Operations, Safeguarding

IoT Devices, Connected Cars and OEMs Against Cyberattacks

Regulatory News:

Inside Secure(Euronext Paris: INSD) today announced general availability of Whitebox Designer, its new software security tool that arms vehicle app developers, IoT device developers and OEMs with new levels of protection, reduced time to market, and simplified creation of crypto architectures.

Reverse engineering and key extraction attacks can cause irreparable damage to reputations and sales. Developers know they must prioritize software security but they often struggle with finding a proven and reliable security tool that meets their specific needs. Inside Secure Whitebox Designer allows them to easily design, build and customize their own secure crypto architecture, featuring:

Unmatched Simplicity Without the need to hire dedicated security experts, it's fast and easy to draw up your architecture to maximize performance.

Without the need to hire dedicated security experts, it's fast and easy to draw up your architecture to maximize performance. Graphical representation of your architecture Clear visuals to translate complicated cryptographic concepts to understandable architecture.

Clear visuals to translate complicated cryptographic concepts to understandable architecture. Always-valid architectures With error validation, checks are in place to continually validate your architecture.

"Whitebox Designer is our latest innovation designed to simplify security for developers, including those focused on connected car apps and IoT devices, without the need to rely on dedicated security hardware," said Asaf Ashkenazi, Chief Strategy Officer at Inside Secure. "Whitebox Designer illustrates Inside Secure's commitment to bringing flexibility to our customers. Crypto algorithms can be combined within the architecture, embedded keys can be easily changed, and it takes days instead of months. This brings a new level of efficiency that competing solutions simply do not offer."

Whitebox Designer can run anywhere, as it is OS and middleware agnostic. It provides pre-generated whiteboxes as needed to streamline and fortify the architecture, taking the heavy lifting away from the software developer. For more information on Inside Secure's complete portfolio of software security solutions, visit https://www.insidesecure.com/Products/Mobile-and-IoT-Security/Applications-Protection.

Launch Debuted at TU-Automotive Detroit

Inside Secure highlights its launch of Whitebox Designer today and Thursday in booth B137 at the TU-Automotive Detroit event where Asaf Ashkenazi is also scheduled to participate in a panel discussion titled, "If IoT applications are considered an easy target, how can we protect applications for the Connected Car?

About Inside Secure/Verimatrix

Inside Secure/Verimatrix (Euronext Paris INSD) is redefining the standard for connected devices and services with an innovative combination of security and data analytics that maximizes revenues, protects reputations and enables growth. The company serves a range of industries and markets, including entertainment, mobile, computer networks and Internet of things (IoT). The company offers easy-to-use software solutions, cloud services and silicon IP that provides unparalleled security and business intelligence. With more than 24 years of experience and a solid reputation, Inside Secure/Verimatrix protects customers' most valuable content, transactions, applications, and communications. With 18 office locations in 12 countries supporting more than 1,200 customers, the company is uniquely positioned to secure and enable the connected future. For more information, visit www.insidesecure.com and www.verimatrix.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190604005606/en/

Contacts:

PR Contact:

Brigitte Foll, Marketing Communications Director

Inside Secure

communication@insidesecure.com