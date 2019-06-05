

MIDLAND (dpa-AFX) - French biotechnology company DEINOVE announced a collaboration with Dow Inc. (DOW) for the joint development of a cosmetic ingredient derived from its collection of bacterial extracts. Under the deal, Dow has selected an extract belonging to the DEINOVE proprietary strains' bank to unveils a new cosmetic active ingredient for skin care applications.



The commercialization is planned for early 2021.



DEINOVE owns a large bacterial collection that currently includes more than 6,000 rare strains, collected in many different biotopes and on various substrates. The company has developed original and patented methods for the selection and culture of these rare bacteria.



DEINOVE will now develop and optimize a dedicated production process and will ensure the industrial transposition and production of the developed cosmetic active. The cosmetic active will be integrated into Dow's product portfolio, receiving commercial exclusivity worldwide.



Fabienne Bizeray, Dow's Global Strategic Marketing Leader Skin & Sun Care, said, 'After the launch of AgeCap Smooth in April 2018, this agreement will allow Dow to quickly develop a new natural cosmetic ingredient for our customers. This first collaboration with DEINOVE is perfectly aligned with our strategy of expanding and transforming our portfolio dedicated to skin care.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX