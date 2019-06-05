The hotel marks the fourth property in Europe to join The Unbound Collection by Hyatt

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) announced today the opening of Párisi Udvar Hotel Budapest as part of The Unbound Collection by Hyatt, following major restoration and full-scale renovation. The hotel is managed by Mellow Mood Hotels. It features 110 guestrooms and is situated on Ferenciek Square, between the River Danube and the bustling city center.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190604005006/en/

Exterior of Parisi Udvar Hotel Budapest (Photo: Business Wire)

As part of a collection of distinct hotels with their own unique stories, Párisi Udvar Hotel Budapest will offer an ideal location from which to explore the city's rich history. Once home to Budapest's most fashionable shops and cafés, the one-of-a-kind building has continuously evolved; from the shopping destination inspired by the Parisian 'Passages des Panoramas' that gave the hotel its name, to Budapest's Central Savings Bank in 1906. Today it reopens, transformed into a palatial hotel, offering a novel, story-worthy experience and sense of place in the heart of Budapest.

The hotel incorporates elements from Arabic, Moorish and Gothic design, representing Hungary's fascinating past. The original façade, staircases and decorative tiles have been carefully preserved and the guestrooms feature tailor-made, Hungarian-crafted furnishings. Entering from the street or the lobby, visitors to the hotel's restaurants and cafes will see its original iconography, including the Central Savings Bank mascot, the honey bee. Popular points of interest near the property include the State Opera House, Chain Bridge and St. Stephen's Basilica.

"We are proud to open this extraordinary property to travelers looking for a one-of-a-kind experience," said Tamas Fazekas, general manager of Párisi Udvar Hotel Budapest. "The hotel represents Hungary's impressive architecture and craftsmanship; a place which residents and travelers have treasured for decades. We are looking forward to welcoming guests to the hotel and letting them discover the stories of the location and, possibly, find their own new ones."

"Párizs Property Kft and Mellow Mood Hotels are excited to work with The Unbound Collection by Hyatt brand," said Zuhair Awad and Sameer Hamdan, both Managing Directors at Mellow Mood Hotels. "We are very proud to open this renowned landmark building and to give it back to Budapest. We expect its rich history and stunning architecture will deliver memorable stays for the modern travelers."

Guestrooms

The hotel's 110 upscale and spacious guestrooms will ensure guests have the ultimate stay. Each palatial Art Nouveau guestroom has been elegantly designed with decorations by Hungarian contemporary artist Agnes Toth, inspired by Gothic, Moorish and Oriental styles to guarantee that guests have an unconventional stay.

There are 18 luxurious suites and two Royal Residencies including the spacious Budapest Residence situated at the top of the hotel, which provides guests with stunning views of the city and a terrace to relax and watch the sunset.

Dining and Drinking

Párisi Udvar Hotel Budapest offers two unique dining options, each with their own style and space. The hotel's main restaurant, the Párisi Passage Cafe Brasserie, serves international cuisine but also local and international wines in a cosmopolitan dining area. It is made complete with an open kitchen, allowing guests to interact with the chefs in a relaxing yet lively atmosphere. The Patisserie & Café, best known for its signature dark chocolate dessert, Párisi kocka, will serve hand-crafted juices, artisan coffee and traditional Hungarian pastries. By evening it transforms into a stylish cocktail bar.

Wellness

The highly trained therapists at the hotel's Zafir Spa will use locally inspired treatments to leave guests feeling fully rejuvenated. For guests looking to stay active during their stay, a modern, fully-equipped fitness center will be open 24 hours a day.

Meetings and Events

Párisi Udvar Hotel Budapest features four distinctive multi-functional meeting and event spaces spanning more than 3,229 square feet (300 square meters) which can accommodate up to 160 guests. Each space is equipped with contemporary conference facilities and the latest audio-visual technology. The venue caters for every request, from small intimate events in the hotel's courtyard to special occasions for up to 90 guests in the hexagon-shaped Párisi Salon. Planners can also select the Budapest Salon, located on the Mezzanine floor, which perfectly overlooks the stunning Párisi passage.

Párisi Udvar Hotel Budapest is the fourth property to open in Europe as part of The Unbound Collection by Hyatt. It joins Hôtel Martinez in Cannes, Nish Palas in Istanbul, Turkey, Hotel du Louvre in Paris and Hotel SOFIA Barcelona, in Spain.

For more information, please visit https://www.hyatt.com/en-US/hotel/hungary/parisi-udvar-hotel/budub

The term "Hyatt" is used in this release for convenience to refer to Hyatt Hotels Corporation and/or one or more of its affiliates.

The Unbound Collection by Hyatt

The Unbound Collection by Hyatt brand is a portfolio of new and existing premium hotel properties, ranging from historic urban gems to contemporary trend-setters and boutique properties to resorts. Whether it is a fascinating past, an exclusive location, famous architecture and design, or an award-winning dining experience, each hotel has its own distinct narrative and creates novel, story-worthy experiences for guests. Current hotel properties include Hotel SOFIA Barcelona in Barcelona, Spain; Royal Palms Resort and Spa in Phoenix; The Confidante in Miami Beach, Fla.; Ocean Resort Casino in Atlantic City, N.J., The Eliza Jane in New Orleans; The Bellevue Hotel in Philadelphia; Holston House in Nashville, Tenn.; The Driskill in Austin, Texas; Spirit Ridge in Osoyoos, British Columbia; Hôtel Martinez in Cannes, France; Hôtel du Louvre in Paris (under renovation); Jinmao Hotel Lijiang in Lijiang, China; Nish Palas in Istanbul, and Carmelo Resort Spa in Uruguay. For more information, please visit unboundcollection.hyatt.com. Follow @UnboundxHyatt on Facebook and Instagram and tag your photos with TellYourTale.

About Hyatt Hotels Corporation

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, headquartered in Chicago, is a leading global hospitality company with a portfolio of 19 premier brands. As of March 31, 2019, the Company's portfolio included more than 850 properties in over 60 countries across six continents. The Company's purpose to care for people so they can be their best informs its business decisions and growth strategy and is intended to attract and retain top colleagues, build relationships with guests and create value for shareholders. The Company's subsidiaries develop, own, operate, manage, franchise, license or provide services to hotels, resorts, branded residences, vacation ownership properties, and fitness and spa locations, including under the Park Hyatt, Miraval, Grand Hyatt, Alila, Andaz, The Unbound Collection by Hyatt, Destination, Hyatt Regency, Hyatt, Hyatt Ziva, Hyatt Zilara, Thompson Hotels, Hyatt Centric, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Joie de Vivre, tommie, Hyatt Residence Club and Exhale brand names, and operates the World of Hyatt loyalty program that provides distinct benefits and exclusive experiences to its valued members. For more information, please visit www.hyatt.com.

Mellow Mood Hotels

Mellow Mood Hotels, a leading hotel operator company in Hungary, was founded in 1997. The company's profile, originally focusing on the operation of youth hostels and hotels, has developed over the years into a complex network of different businesses. Mellow Mood Hotels operates the hospitality portfolio of the Mellow Mood Group, ranging from hostels, 3- and 4-star hotels to a 5-star luxury hotel, including under the brand names Top Hostels, City Hotels, Congress Hotels, Fashion Hotels and Luxury Hotels. The company is continuously looking for future opportunities within the Central and Eastern European region. For further information, please visit www.mellowmoodhotels.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190604005006/en/

Contacts:

Simone Loretan

Hyatt Europe, Africa and the Middle East

+41 44 279 1226

simone.loretan@hyatt.com

Gloria Kennett

Hyatt

+1 312 780 5506

gloria.kennett@hyatt.com