Corona provides consumers with the opportunity to pay with plastic they have intercepted, so the oceans and beaches don't pay for it later.

Hundreds of locations participating globally, from major retailers to bars, cities to the coast.

Corona and Parley for the Oceans unveil new packaging this summer that cleans a square meter of beach, one pack at a time.

An estimated 8 million metric tonnes of plastic pollution enter the world's oceans each year. In light of this, Corona is accepting plastic intercepted in cities and on the coast as payment for beer during the week of World Oceans Day; giving up sales to protect paradise from marine plastic pollution. Hundreds of locations around the world are involved in the initiative, which includes recycling machines in key retailers and popular bars in Mexico, Brazil, Italy, Spain and Colombia. Corona and Parley for the Oceans, who have been working together since 2017, are not only ensuring the plastic received is upcycled and given a second life, but also taking the opportunity to incentivize participants to avoid plastic altogether with educational messaging on-site. You can find participating locations at protectparadise.com/paywithplastic.

The "Pay With Plastic" program kicks off a full summer campaign from Corona and Parley dedicated to the cause, featuring new product packaging that gives even more consumers a way to be part of the solution. For every limited-edition pack purchased, Corona and Parley commit to cleaning one square meter of local beach. In total, nine countries are rolling out the limited-edition packaging between June and August, including: Mexico, Canada, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and Brazil. Consumers will be able to join the clean-ups through the partnership website protectparadise.com. Already, Corona and Parley have worked with 25,000 volunteers to complete 537 clean-ups in over 23 countries, cleaning over 3 million square meters of beach in the process. The ambition this summer is to clean another 2 million square meters.

Evan Ellman, Corona Brand Director: "When we first started working with Parley, our ambition was to raise awareness of the issue by shining a light on how plastic pollution is threatening even the most remote paradises. Our consumers asked us how they could get involved, so this summer we're bringing Corona x Parley to their beaches and giving them a variety of ways to be part of a global movement. Everything from attending a clean-up to buying the product itself. It all helps protect paradise."

Cyrill Gutsch, Founder and CEO Parley for the Oceans: "Together with Corona we declared war on the plastic bottle. We chased them on hundreds of beaches, engaging ten thousand of volunteers. By dedicating its summer campaign to the cause, we are now hitting the epicenter of this epic battle: the consumer mindset. Now, everybody can join the resistance, funding Parley with each purchase. For the Oceans."

ABOUT CORONA

Born in Mexico, Corona is the leading beer brand in the country, the most popular Mexican beer worldwide exported to more than 180 countries. Corona Extra was first brewed in 1925 at the Cervecería Modelo in Mexico City. Corona is a pioneer in the beer industry by being the first to use a transparent bottle showcasing its purity and high quality to the world. The artwork found on the bottle is painted, highlighting our commitment to quality in our packaging and our Mexican heritage. No Corona is complete without the lime. Naturally adding character, flavor and refreshment, the lime ritual is an integral part of delivering an experience that is truly unique to Corona. The brand is synonymous with the beach and celebrates time outdoors. It invites people to pause, relax and enjoy the simple pleasures of life.

ABOUT PARLEY FOR THE OCEANS

Parley for the Oceans is the global network where creators, thinkers and leaders from the creative industries, brands, governments and environmental groups come together to raise awareness for the beauty and fragility of the oceans and collaborate on projects that can end their destruction. The organization has formed alliances with major corporations including adidas, Anheuser Busch InBev (Corona), American Express; the United Nations; the Maldives and collaborators spanning the worlds of science, art, fashion, design, entertainment, sports, and space and ocean exploration. To know more: www.parley.tv

