Regulatory News:

Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO), the alternative asset management and investment group, with Le Groupe de l'Hôtellerie, the hotel management, investment and development specialist, acquire two hotels in central Paris through Tikehau Capital's Real Estate value-added fund.

The Hotel Corona Opéra and the Hotel Touraine Opéra are both three star hotels with a combined capacity of 97 rooms. These hotels are located in the historical 9th district of Paris, close to the Paris Opera and the large department stores. Built during the 19th century, the hotels have strong potential for development while the hospitality and leisure sector in Paris is growing 1 and offers many opportunities.

A third acquisition for Tikehau Capital's Real Estate value-added fund

This operation is Tikehau Capital's Real Estate Value-Added fund third acquisition following its partnership with Bouygues Immobilier, for the Charenton-Bercy redevelopment project in the Greater Paris area, and the acquisition of the Nicholsons Shopping Center in Maidenhead, United Kingdom.

Launched in June 2018, this pan-European value-added fund investing across all asset classes is a vehicle that offers co-investment opportunities to large institutional investors.

Tikehau Capital's Head of Real Estate Frédéric Jariel said: "This investment is another step in the deployment of our value-added fund and confirms our interest in the hospitality sector as part of the dynamic expansion of our Real Estate activity".

An operation carried out in collaboration with Le Groupe de l'Hôtellerie

Le Groupe de l'Hôtellerie is a French based hotel management, investment and development specialist, which accompanies Tikehau Capital as a hospitality-operating partner.

Le Groupe de l'Hôtellerie's CEO Gilles Douillard added: "We are excited to work closely with Tikehau Capital on this operation. The hospitality sector offers many opportunities for value-added development projects and we are pleased to share our expertise to support this project".

About Tikehau Capital

Tikehau Capital is an asset management and investment group with €22.4 billion of assets under management and shareholders' equity of €2.3 billion (as at 31 March 2019). The Group invests in various asset classes (private debt, real estate, private equity and liquid strategies), including through its asset management subsidiaries, on behalf of institutional and private investors. Controlled by its managers, alongside leading institutional partners, Tikehau Capital employs more than 440 staff (as at 31 March 2019) in its Paris, London, Brussels, Madrid, Milan, New York, Seoul, Singapore and Tokyo offices.

Tikehau Capital is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris, Compartment A (ISIN code: FR0013230612; Ticker: TKO.FP)

www.tikehaucapital.com

DISCLAIMER

This document is not an offer of securities for sale or investment advisory services. This document contains general information only and is not intended to represent general or specific investment advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results and targets are not guaranteed.

Certain statements and forecasted data are based on current expectations, current market and economic conditions, estimates, projections, opinions and beliefs of Tikehau Capital and/or its affiliates. Due to various risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those reflected or contemplated in such forward-looking statements or in any of the case studies or forecasts. All references to Tikehau Capital's advisory activities in the US or with respect to US persons relates to Tikehau Capital North America.

1 Parisian Regional Tourism Committee: In the hotel industry, with 35.0 million guests in 2018, the number of arrivals was up by 3.6% compared to 2017

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190604006191/en/

Contacts:

Press contacts

Tikehau Capital: Jawad Khatib +33 1 40 06 11 27

France Image 7: Grégoire Lucas & Florence Coupry +33 1 53 70 74 70

UK Finsbury: Arnaud Salla Charles O'Brien +44 207 251 3801

press@tikehaucapital.com

Shareholder and Investor Contact:

Tikehau Capital: Louis Igonet +33 1 40 06 11 11

shareholders@tikehaucapital.com