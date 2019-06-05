LetsBab has been selected by Startup Grind, powered by Google for Startups, as one of the top startups inducted into the 2019 Accelerate Program. Additionally, LetsBab will be a featured startup for the Startup Exhibition in the Grind category at the 2019 Startup Grind Europe Conference held June 6 in London.

"It is such a great opportunity to be recognised by Startup Grind at this stage of our journey," said Bonnie Takhar, Founder and CEO. "It is a fantastic platform for LetsBab to get in front of a targeted community and accelerate our growth."

About LetsBab

LetsBab is a marketplace, where you can shop and share products with your friends, and best of all get paid for it in cash. The platform pays real people for their recommendations, which they can keep or donate. Until its launch the only people getting paid for their influence were influencers/bloggers, with companies spending billions on influencer marketing. LetsBab would like a big chunk of this to go to the every person. To use LetsBab you don't need a social media footprint, a following or likes, just an authentic voice and a passion for the brands you share. Download the app at www.letsbab.com/app.

About Startup Grind

Startup Grind is the largest independent startup community, actively educating, inspiring, and connecting 2,000,000 founders in more than 600 chapters globally. Founded in Silicon Valley, we nurture startup ecosystems in 125+ countries through events, media, and partnerships with organizations such as Google for Startups. Our local monthly events feature successful local founders, innovators, educators and investors who share lessons learned on the road to building great companies. Startup Grind also hosts two flagship conferences annually the Global Conference and Europe Conference. To date, Startup Grind has helped millions of entrepreneurs find mentorship, connect to partners and hires, pursue funding, and reach new users. Learn more at StartupGrind.com.

