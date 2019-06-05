sprite-preloader
Mittwoch, 05.06.2019

2,81 Euro		-0,02
-0,71 %
WKN: 873204 ISIN: NO0003399909 Ticker-Symbol: O7F 
Aktie:
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
05.06.2019 | 09:17
GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Odfjell SE: Capital Markets Day presentation

Odfjell SE is hosting its Capital Markets Day today in Oslo, Norway.
Please find enclosed the PDF presentation from the event. The presentation will also be published at Odfjell.com.


IR contact:
Bjørn Kristian Røed
Manager Investor Relations & Research
Tel: +47 55 27 47 33
E-mail: bkr@odfjell.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachment

  • Capital Markets Day 2019_Odfjell SE 2 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/b8bd80aa-ed90-46e5-8443-6f487a4f8705)

