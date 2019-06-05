U.S. Presidential candidate Joe Biden has released his climate plan, which focuses on tax cut reversals and executive action to kickstart 100% clean energy and net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.Like a child screaming on an airplane, U.S. politicians can co longer afford to ignore climate change. The once taboo topic, recognized only by doomsday preppers and Al Gore, has now evolved into one of the paramount issues heading into the upcoming Democratic primaries - an issue that any candidate worth their campaign must be prepared to address. Enter Joe Biden, the former vice president turned presidential ...

