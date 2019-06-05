The Mumbai-based EPC contractor and module manufacturer expects its international business to account for more than 15% of its overall revenue. The company's latest installation, in Vietnam, marks the completion of over 600 MW of solar EPC projects, with an additional 100 MW in its international pipeline.India's Waaree Energies has commissioned a 49.5 MW ground-mounted solar project in Vietnam. The project has been developed for Song Giang Solar Power on a 60-hectare site in Cam Ranh, Khanh Hoa province. It was completed in 120 days and is expected to generate more than 78,600 MWh of electricity ...

