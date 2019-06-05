NEC Seiichiro Toda s-toda@cj.jp.nec.com +81-3-3798-6511

TOKYO, June 5, 2019 - (JCN Newswire) - WorkFusion, the leading intelligent automation and robotic process automation (RPA) software company, and NEC Corporation, a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies, today announced a partnership to bring artificial intelligence-driven RPA to global markets. With demand for automation and intelligence growing at an increasingly rapid pace in Japan specifically, this partnership will enable unprecedented adoption and deployment of AI-driven RPA throughout the region.In April 2019, Japan began implementing work style reform legislation designed to improve the productivity and well-being of workers. To adapt to this change and address the needs of a highly-skilled workforce, many organizations are exploring automation and AI to minimize the burden of repetitive work on employees and allow them to focus on value-added projects and initiatives.Through this partnership, NEC will bring WorkFusion to customers around the world, beginning immediately in the Japanese market, where NEC will resell WorkFusion, providing solutions services and support to customers that are evolving their use of automation to adapt to the shifting labor laws and workforce.To kick off the partnership, WorkFusion collaborated with NEC Management Partner (NMP), NEC's shared services organization, to develop expert cognitive bots that address specific finance and accounting processes that are unique to Japan.The deployment of WorkFusion's AI-driven RPA automated a range of manual processes that were too challenging for NMP's existing work process management. This was accomplished by using WorkFusion Intelligent Automation Cloud software to implement business tasks in cooperation with NMP staff, which enabled the software's machine learning to become familiar with a wide range of tasks. As a result, the software became able to independently carry out more tasks, which promoted the enhancement of productivity and customer service."We designed our platform with intelligence and analytics at the core, which allows businesses to overcome the challenges faced not only with manual repetitive work but with legacy RPA technologies, and deliver true business value," said Alex Lyashok, CEO of WorkFusion. "We're thrilled to work hand in hand with NEC to help businesses in Japan and throughout the world experience the transformative power of AI-driven RPA as they work to adapt to a changing workforce.""WorkFusion is uniquely qualified to address the automation needs of customers with its AI-driven RPA technology," said Kazunori Sudo, Senior Vice President of the AI Platform Division at NEC Corporation. "WorkFusion has established itself as the gold standard in the industry, and we're excited about working together to help customers experience the next evolution in automation and intelligence."About WorkFusionWorkFusion's AI-driven automation and RPA software creates and manages software robots for knowledge work. Built for data-first companies, its technology automates business processes by combining AI, RPA and people in one intuitive platform. Top enterprises in banking and financial services, insurance, healthcare, consumer products, utilities, telecom, retail and more choose WorkFusion to reduce their total costs, up-skill their workforce and to use AI to overcome the complexity of transforming and growing a business. WorkFusion is headquartered in New York City with operations throughout Europe and Asia.About NEC CorporationNEC Corporation is a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies that benefit businesses and people around the world. The NEC Group globally provides "Solutions for Society" that promote the safety, security efficiency and fairness of society. Under the company's corporate message of "Orchestrating a brighter world," NEC aims to help solve a wide range of challenging issues and to create new social value for the changing world of tomorrow. For more information, visit NEC at https://www.nec.com.Source: NEC CorporationContact:Copyright 2019 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.