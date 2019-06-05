The "Czech Republic's Pharma Healthcare Market 2019-2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides a complete and detailed analysis of the healthcare and pharmaceutical sector for the Czech Republic The researcher presents in-depth business intelligence in a standard format across countries and regions, providing a balanced mix between analysis and data.
The gross value added (GVA) of the Czech pharmaceutical sector amounted to CZK 19.4bn in 2017, increasing by a real 11.1% y/y. The sector accounted for 0.4% of the GDP that year. The pharmaceutical sector employed 9,855 workers in 2017, accounting for 0.2% of the total number of employees.
Total healthcare expenditures amounted to CZK 358.8bn in 2017, increasing by 5.3% y/y, according to OECD data. The increase was mainly due to public healthcare expenditures, which rose by 4% y/y to CZK 293.3bn, having a share of 81.7% of total healthcare expenditures. Total healthcare expenditures accounted for 7.1% of GDP in 2017. The human health and social work activities employed 294,300 people in 2017, accounting for 7.3% of the total employment in the country.
What this report allows you to do:
- Understand the key elements at play in the healthcare and pharmaceutical sector in the Czech Republic
- Access forecasts for growth in the sector
- View key data on healthcare spending and health insurance in the Czech Republic
- Crystallise the forces both driving and restraining this sector in the Czech Republic
- Build a complete perspective on sector trade, investment and employment
- Understand the competitive landscape and who the major players are
- View M&A activity and major deals
- Gain an understanding of the regulatory environment for the sector in the Czech Republic
- Build a clear picture of trends and issues for sub-sectors (medical institutions, pharmaceuticals manufacturing and distribution channels)
Key Topics Covered
01 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
- Sector in Numbers
- Sector Overview
- Sector Snapshot
- Sector Outlook
- Sub-sector Outlook
- Driving Forces
- Restraining Forces
02 SECTOR IN FOCUS
- Main Economic Indicators
- Main Sector Indicators
- Pharmaceutical Output and Gross Value
- Added
- Pharmaceutical Production
- Sales
- New Orders
- Healthcare Expenditure
- Global Positioning
- Regional Positioning
- External Trade
- Foreign Direct Investments
- Employment and Wages
03 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
- Timeline Czech Republic Pharma Healthcare
- Highlights
- Top 20 Pharmaceutical Companies
- Top M&A Deals
- M&A Activity
04 COMPANIES IN FOCUS
- Teva Pharmaceuticals CR s.r.o.
- Zentiva k.s.
- FARMAK a.s.
- VUAB Pharma a.s.
- Bioveta a.s.
05 REGULATORY ENVIRONMENT
- Key Bodies
- Health Insurance System
- Government Policy VAT Rate
- VAT Rate for Medicines in Europe 2017
- Government Policy
06 HEALTHCARE SERVICES
- Highlights
- Main Events
- Healthcare Expenditures
- Healthcare Insurance Companies
- Life Expectancy
- Disease Trends and Risk Factors
- Number of Hospitals
- Cases of Hospitalisation
- Focus Point Number of Hospitals by Region
- Number of Hospital Beds
- Focus Point Number of Beds in Hospitals
- Healthcare Professionals
- Medical Equipment
07 PRESCRIPTION DRUGS
- Highlights
- Prescription Drug Sales
- Patented and Generic Drugs
08 OVER-THE-COUNTER DRUGS
- Highlights
- OTC Drug Sales
09 RETAIL CHANNELS
- Retail
