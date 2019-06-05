The "Czech Republic's Pharma Healthcare Market 2019-2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides a complete and detailed analysis of the healthcare and pharmaceutical sector for the Czech Republic The researcher presents in-depth business intelligence in a standard format across countries and regions, providing a balanced mix between analysis and data.

The gross value added (GVA) of the Czech pharmaceutical sector amounted to CZK 19.4bn in 2017, increasing by a real 11.1% y/y. The sector accounted for 0.4% of the GDP that year. The pharmaceutical sector employed 9,855 workers in 2017, accounting for 0.2% of the total number of employees.

Total healthcare expenditures amounted to CZK 358.8bn in 2017, increasing by 5.3% y/y, according to OECD data. The increase was mainly due to public healthcare expenditures, which rose by 4% y/y to CZK 293.3bn, having a share of 81.7% of total healthcare expenditures. Total healthcare expenditures accounted for 7.1% of GDP in 2017. The human health and social work activities employed 294,300 people in 2017, accounting for 7.3% of the total employment in the country.

What this report allows you to do:

Understand the key elements at play in the healthcare and pharmaceutical sector in the Czech Republic

Access forecasts for growth in the sector

View key data on healthcare spending and health insurance in the Czech Republic

Crystallise the forces both driving and restraining this sector in the Czech Republic

Build a complete perspective on sector trade, investment and employment

Understand the competitive landscape and who the major players are

View M&A activity and major deals

Gain an understanding of the regulatory environment for the sector in the Czech Republic

Build a clear picture of trends and issues for sub-sectors (medical institutions, pharmaceuticals manufacturing and distribution channels)

Key Topics Covered

01 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Sector in Numbers

Sector Overview

Sector Snapshot

Sector Outlook

Sub-sector Outlook

Driving Forces

Restraining Forces

02 SECTOR IN FOCUS

Main Economic Indicators

Main Sector Indicators

Pharmaceutical Output and Gross Value

Added

Pharmaceutical Production

Sales

New Orders

Healthcare Expenditure

Global Positioning

Regional Positioning

External Trade

Foreign Direct Investments

Employment and Wages

03 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Timeline Czech Republic Pharma Healthcare

Highlights

Top 20 Pharmaceutical Companies

Top M&A Deals

M&A Activity

04 COMPANIES IN FOCUS

Teva Pharmaceuticals CR s.r.o.

Zentiva k.s.

FARMAK a.s.

VUAB Pharma a.s.

Bioveta a.s.

05 REGULATORY ENVIRONMENT

Key Bodies

Health Insurance System

Government Policy VAT Rate

VAT Rate for Medicines in Europe 2017

Government Policy

06 HEALTHCARE SERVICES

Highlights

Main Events

Healthcare Expenditures

Healthcare Insurance Companies

Life Expectancy

Disease Trends and Risk Factors

Number of Hospitals

Cases of Hospitalisation

Focus Point Number of Hospitals by Region

Number of Hospital Beds

Focus Point Number of Beds in Hospitals

Healthcare Professionals

Medical Equipment

07 PRESCRIPTION DRUGS

Highlights

Prescription Drug Sales

Patented and Generic Drugs

08 OVER-THE-COUNTER DRUGS

Highlights

OTC Drug Sales

09 RETAIL CHANNELS

Retail

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wzqpw5

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190605005395/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Healthcare Services, Pharmaceuticals