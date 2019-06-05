Findel's (FDL's) digital-first and value-led strategy has helped it to deliver a robust FY19 trading performance and 17.7% increase in underlying PBT to £28.8m, slightly ahead of our recently upgraded forecast. Its core customer-facing business, Studio, continues to thrive in a mixed retail landscape and management is rightly focused on a range of initiatives to raise the brand profile (including changing the company name from Findel to Studio Retail Group), further improve profitability and tailor the responsible consumer credit offer to its customer's needs. Group core net debt reduced further to £57.4m, after strong working capital generation, and the customer redress programme is now materially completed.

