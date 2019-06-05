UK's First Large Ship-to-shore Commercial Connection to Be Installed in Stromness as Part of Green Power Project

Connection for the MV Hamnavoe ferry promotes sustainability by taking a fresh approach to reducing marine pollution and preserving Orkney's wildlife

STROMNESS, Scotland and LONDON, June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Schneider Electric, the leader in digital transformation of energy management and automation, today announced a project to supply locally produced 'green' electrical power to the MV Hamnavoe NorthLink ferry while docked in Stromness, Orkney, due to get underway shortly.

The project is believed to be the first large commercial ship shore connection in the UK and is just one element of an overarching low carbon travel and transport project for the town.

This power supply system, known as 'cold ironing', will cut the current overnight carbon footprint from the vessel's diesel generators and engines, lowering the MV Hamnavoe's fuel consumption by at least 500 tonnes a year and resulting in a significant reduction in carbon dioxide (CO 2 ). It will also make a contribution towards further reducing nitrogen oxides (NO x ), sulphur oxides (SO x ) and noise.

The ferry, which is a shipping lifeline for the island connecting it with the rest of Scotland, will be £160,000 cheaper to service each year as a result of the project. The project is expected to fully pay for itself in 3-years' time through efficiencies and cost savings.

The shoreside installation work is being carried out by Schneider Electric, a market leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation. The project will see the installation of a cable connection system to the ship to provide overnight shore power, pier cables and a transformer upgrade - with the power coming through Orkney's renewable energy resources.

The 'Stromness Multi-modal Low Carbon Transport and Active Travel Hub' project has three other elements:

The installation of an electric bus charger at the ferry terminal to open up opportunities for an electric vehicle to be used on the Stromness to Kirkwall route;

route; The installation of electric vehicle charging points for ferry users as well as all other EV owners;

The procurement of electric bicycles for use by members of the public, plus associated shelters and charging facilities.

Councillor Graham Sinclair, Chair of the Council's Development and Infrastructure Committee, said: "The vision for this project is to achieve a sustainable future for transport to and in Orkney. This project will provide a unique combination of transport decarbonising initiatives covering ferries, buses, cars and cycles, utilising electricity from Orkney's unrivalled wind and tidal energy."

Cabinet Secretary for Transport, Infrastructure and Connectivity Michael Matheson said: "It is fantastic to see continued progress towards low carbon and sustainable transportation in Orkney thanks to Scottish Government and European Regional Development funding. The innovative ship shore connection at Stromness utilises local renewable energy to help decarbonise the MV Hamnavoe, which will contribute to improved air quality and reduced emissions in the area. The Stromness Multi-modal Low Carbon and Active Travel Hub, further demonstrates the commitment in Orkney to capitalise on a range of sustainable e-mobility options which will benefit health and the environment."

Mike Hughes, Zone President Schneider Electric UK & Ireland at Schneider Electric said: "Marine pollution is a serious but often underreported environmental and public health challenge. Engine emissions from the UK's fleet at berth amounted to nearly 2.6 per cent of the entire transport sector's nitrogen oxide emissions in 2016. These pollutants have been linked to many health issues and even early death. Shore connections are a technology that the UK has been slow to adopt despite enormous environmental and commercial benefits. By plugging into the power grid with 100 per cent renewable electricity, UK ships at berth could avoid environmental impacts of up to £402 million a year and reduce a major health hazard. Orkney leads the way in renewable and sustainable energy, and we hope this project in particular will bring many benefits, commercial and environmental, to the island, its wildlife and its people."

Stuart Garrett, Managing Director of Serco NorthLink said: "This is yet another example of how we're reducing our environmental impact and doing our bit to improve the quality of life in the communities we serve, in this particular case an initiative for the benefit of the community of Stromness for which we have been pushing for some time. As the lifeline service provider to the Northern Isles we're proud to be at the forefront of this innovation in the UK."

£670,000 of funding was secured for the project from the European Regional Development Fund in August last year, with additional funding coming from the Council's Miscellaneous Piers and Harbours fund and HITRANS. Serco NorthLink and Transport Scotland have future-proofed the Hamnavoe main electrical control components through a detailed technical upgrade and rewire offering full compatibility with the cold ironing technology.

The European Regional Development Fund element came from its Low Carbon Travel and Transport Challenge Fund, a capital fund that aims to facilitate the delivery of active travel and low carbon hubs and paths. The Stromness project was the most northerly of nine projects to receive funding in the last round.

About Schneider Electric

Schneider Electric is leading the Digital Transformation of Energy Management and Automation in Homes, Buildings, Data Centers, Infrastructure and Industries. With global presence in over 100 countries, Schneider is the undisputable leader in Power Management - Medium Voltage, Low Voltage and Secure Power, and in Automation Systems. We provide integrated efficiency solutions, combining energy, automation and software. In our global Ecosystem, we collaborate with the largest Partner, Integrator and Developer Community on our Open Platform to deliver real-time control and operational efficiency. We believe that great people and partners make Schneider a great company and that our commitment to Innovation, Diversity and Sustainability ensures that Life Is On everywhere, for everyone and at every moment. schneider-electric.com

About Orkney Islands Council

Orkney Islands Council is Britain's smallest local authority. As a council, its activities touch the lives of everyone living in the island community (population of approx. 21,000). With around 1,800 staff, they are also the county's biggest employer.

About NorthLink Ferries

Serco has operated the Northern Isles service since July 2012 providing scheduled lifeline passenger and freight services to the Northern Isles. Named 'Best Ferry' at the Guardian and Observer Travel Awards 2016, NorthLink Ferries operate throughout the year with the MV Hamnavoe operating to Orkney on the Pentland Firth and MV Hjaltland and MV Hrossey sailing to Orkney and Shetland from Aberdeen. MV Hildasay and MV Helliar provide regular timetabled freight services to both Shetland and Orkney. NorthLink Ferries has offices in Aberdeen, Kirkwall, Lerwick, Stromness and Scrabster. For further information visit www.northlinkferries.co.uk

About Serco

Serco is an international service company, which combines commercial know-how with a deep public service ethos. Around the world, we improve essential services by managing people, processes, technology and assets more effectively. We advise policy makers, design innovative solutions, integrate systems and - most of all - deliver to the public.

More information can be found at www.serco.com

About Transport Scotland

Transport Scotland is lead partner for the European Regional Development Funding (ERDF) Low Carbon Travel and Transport Programme. Read more at: http://www.transport.gov.scot/environment/low-carbon-travel-and-transport

The fund is administered by Energy Saving Trust on behalf of Transport Scotland. Read more at: https://www.energysavingtrust.org.uk/scotland/businesses-organisations/transport/low-carbon-travel-and-transport-challenge-fund

The Scottish Government is the Managing Authority for the European Structural Funds 2014-20 Programme.

